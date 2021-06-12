Warner Bros is preparing a new Lord of the Rings movie. As it sounds, but with an important nuance: it will be about an anime movie, based on a new story … but older than the one told in the original trilogy by JRR Tolkien and brought to the big screen by Peter Jackson two decades ago.

The production of the feature film will be shared by Warner Bros with New Line Cinema and the script will be signed by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance), although the direction will remain in the hands of media experts such as Kenji Kamiyama, responsible among others from the OVAs of Ghost in the Shell or Cyborg 009, while the animation will be provided by Sola Entertainment, from whose studio works such as Halo Legends (Warner Bros) or Ultraman (Netflix) have emerged, but also the horrifying Knights of the Zodiac (Netflix), so you have to cross your fingers to make the adventure go well.

This is at least what they say in Deadline, where they also advance the titles and the main plot of the film, which will be called The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim (The Lord of the Rings: The War of thr Rohirrim) and will place its action 250 years before the events that occurred in the famous battle of Helm’s Abyss, core and culmination of The Lord of the Rings: The two towers.

If you are a fan of Tolkien’s fantasy, you may remember how Helm’s Deep is referred to as an impregnable setting for ancient battles. Well, one of those battles, starring an ancient king of Rohan, will be the motif on which the story of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim revolves.

There’s no more. This is all that is known for now, so we will have to wait for the idea to mature and begin to develop. Because it could also end up staying in nothing. However, it seems that the intention of Warner Bros is to take advantage of the pull of The Lord of the Rings series prepared by Amazon, whose production – not its filming – should already be well advanced.

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series, in fact, does seem to be a gamble worthy of the legacy of Peter Jackson’s trilogy, at least for the investment made so far by the company. In both cases, however, there is still no release date or even planned. after all, A magician is never late. Not soon. It arrives exactly when it is proposed. The same will happen with these new adaptations.