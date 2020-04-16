After the last announcement about the delay in the dates of various titles due to the global health crisis, The Walt Disney Studios announced today the new dates of its release schedule in Spain.

The first title to be released will be ‘Muln‘on July 24, 2020; others, like ‘Black widow‘from Marvel Studios, hitting theaters on October 30, 2020; while ‘Eternals‘(also from Marvel) goes to February 12, 2021.

Below, we show the updated release schedule, although always subject to possible future changes:

2020

‘Muln‘(Disney) July 24, 2020

‘The Empty Man‘(20th Century Studios) August 7, 2020

‘The One and Only Ivan‘(Disney) August 21, 2020 (August 14 in the US)

‘The Beatles: Get Back‘(Disney) September 4, 2020

‘The King’s Man: The First Mission‘(20th Century Studios) September 18, 2020

‘Death on the Nile‘(20th Century Studios) October 9, 2020

‘The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun‘(Searchlight Pictures) October 23, 2020 (October 16 in the US)

‘Black widow‘(Marvel Studios) October 30, 2020 (November 6 in the US)

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie‘(20th Century Studios) November 6, 2020 (October 23 in the US)

‘Deep water‘(20th Century Studios) November 13, 2020

‘Soul‘(Disney / Pixar) November 20, 2020 US premiere (date in our country to be confirmed)

‘Free guy‘(20th Century Studios) December 11, 2020

‘West side story‘(20th Century Studios) December 25, 2020 (December 18 in the US)

2021

‘The Last Duel‘(20th Century Studios) January 8, 2021

‘Eternals‘(Marvel Studios) February 12, 2021

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong‘(20th Century Studios) February 26, 2021

‘Bob’s Burgers: The Movie‘(20th Century Studios) April 9, 2021

‘Cruel‘(Disney) May 28, 2021

‘Jungle cruise‘(Disney) August 6, 2021 (July 30 in the US)