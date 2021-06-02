the WallStreetBets phenomenon continues to bring tail

At the beginning of January, we were experiencing a disturbing financial phenomenon: GameStop shares soared 400% due in large part to the influence of the WallStreetBets subrredit. That community ended up causing shares of Blackberry or the AMC chain of cinemas to also skyrocket.

It seemed that everything had settled down, but in recent days AMC shares have risen again like foam. From the 19 dollars of just a week we have gone to the current 32 dollars, a rise of 68% that in fact is being more pronounced in the last hours. What happened?

WallStreetBets against Wall Street, this is war

As revealed in Reuters, the venture capital fund Mudrick Capital Management sold 8.5 million shares of AMC just after buying them. An analyst named Michael O’Rourke of the consulting firm Jones Trading, compared what is happening with the stock market with the world of video games, and certainly the phenomenon posed the so-called meme economy.

The truth is that this fund basically took advantage of the current situation of this “meme stocks” (shares that have become almost a meme for investors, very much in line with the memecoins of the world of cryptocurrencies). He bought them and then sold them immediately on the grounds that they were actually overvalued.

That doesn’t seem to have affected WallStreetBets investors too much, who continue to struggle with traditional financial institutions in general and with the world of the stock market and Wall Street in particular. They already had a small success with the GameStop case and the investment funds that fled before losing more money, but the situation later ended up reestablishing itself.

AMC shares have in fact been on an upward trend for a month, and from around $ 10 just a few days ago they now exceed $ 30. It is true that AMC has recovered some breath after a good weekend in its cinemas, which are beginning to cheer up, but much of that uptrend is still a a reflection of the war of small investors against large investment funds.

While the last they were betting on investing short (and therefore, they “bet” that companies would go wrong and their shares would fall), communities like WallStreetBets try to encourage their users (and everyone) to buy shares like AMC not just to benefit financially (or that is the idea), but to cause losses that force those funds to withdraw from the market and stop manipulating it.