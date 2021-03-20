The wallpaper that every Apple lover should download

The wallpaper we choose is something very personal that gives our devices a special touch, and there are few more special wallpapers than the ones we bring you today. Is about wallpapers with symbols of all Apple devices.

This cool collection of wallpapers has been created by @BasicAppleGuy and shared on his blog, and we think it is a collection worth sharing. You have chosen the colors of the different Apple cases, both silicone and leather.

How to download these wallpapers

These cool backgrounds are below, but be sure to follow these steps to get them right. highest possible quality and for your device:

Under each background you have a link to download the wallpaper at the highest quality.

Escache if you want to download it for iPhone, iPad or Mac.

The background will open in a new tab .

. Hold down the screen and tap «Add to Photos» .

. On Mac, right-click and tap Save Image.

When you have downloaded the background, on your iPhone or iPad you must go to Settings> Wallpaper> Select new background> All photos and select it. At the bottom, tap the button in the center to remove the depth effect. On Mac, click on the desktop with the right button and on Change desktop background, you can also do it from System Preferences> Desktop & Screensaver.

<br />



Apple device icons as wallpapers

The most downloaded wallpapers

