An image of a landscape is causing headaches for many Android users

The striking landscape, with a large lake and the sun setting behind the mountains, looks great for a cell phone wallpaper.

But Dozens of users of Android phones have been unpleasantly surprised to find that their device is disabled after using it.

Several brands are among the reports of those affected, including Samsung and Pixel of Google.

An Android system error causes the screen to continuously turn on and off after the image is activated as the wallpaper. In some cases it has required restoring the software to its factory settings.

The BBC does not recommend that you try to use it.

Samsung has already reported that it will release an update on June 11 to correct the error. The BBC tried to get comments from Google, but there was no immediate response.

Social network users have alerted about this problem. “If someone sends it to you, please ignore it,” warned one of the most shared on Twitter.

WARNING ！！！

Never set this picture as wallpaper, especially for Samsung mobile phone users!

It will cause your phone to crash!

Don’t try it!

If someone sends you this picture, please ignore it. pic.twitter.com/rVbozJdhkL – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 31, 2020

Android Authority tech journalist Bogdan Petrovan said the bug did not affect his Huawei 20 Pro, but it did cause a Google Pixel 2 malfunction.

“After setting the image in question as the wallpaper, the phone was locked immediately. It tried to restart, but the screen was constantly turning on and off, making it impossible to go beyond the security screen, “he said.

Restart the device in safe mode (by holding down the volume button during startup) did not solve the problem“He added.

What’s going on?

The error seems to affect some, but not all, devices running the latest version of Google’s operating system, Android 10.

Ken Munro and Dave Lodge, partners with the security firm Pen Test, offered their analysis to the BBC.

“Because digital photographs have improved in quality, phones must check what the ‘color space’ is for the image to determine how to display it correctly,” they said.

“This is how a phone knows how to display exactly the right shade of green, for example,” they continued.

“There are different ways to define the color space. Some spaces have specialized uses in graphic design, so sometimes you will see images that are not in the usual ‘standard RGB’ format. It is also possible to deliberately create images that have more color information than some devices can handle, ”they continued.

“What happened here is that the way some phones handle these cases has gone wrong.

“The phone fails because it doesn’t know how to handle it correctly and the software developers probably hadn’t considered that this could happen,” they concluded.

