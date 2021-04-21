The Wall Printer, the wall printer | Technology

The Wall Printer is a printer that prints with paint on the wall. You can do graffiti, drawings, and even print photos in rooms, living rooms, shops, businesses, etc.

When you want decorate a wall, the simplest thing is to buy a vinyl. They are not difficult to put on and they look good, but it is enough to observe them closely to realize that they are a sticker placed on top of the painting. You can also hire a professional painter, or use other methods.

But there is a more advanced solution: The Wall Printer, the wall printer. The news vertical printers are becoming more and more common. They print fast, they use a special ink very similar to paint, and the result is much more realistic: as if a graffiti artist had painted your house.

The Wall Printer is a wall-mounted printer that can be purchased or rented in the United States and the United Kingdom. It is one of the most advanced in the world, since it is the only one prints vertically with a resolution of up to 1,440 dpi (dots per inch). You can see it in action in this video:

It is a new kind of vertical printer capable of printing on all types of surfaces, regardless of their porosity. An ultrasonic sensor detects possible deviations and gaps in the wall, adjusting to them.

The ink used is very similar to paint. Have UV protection so it doesn’t lose color if the sun hits it, and protection against water, so it can get wet.

The Wall Printer is capable of printing any photo or drawing on a wall with a height of up to 3.6 meters, and any width. If scaffolding is used to raise the printer, you can print any height.

The Comgrow Creality 3D Ender 3 3D printer is one of the most affordable and top-rated on Amazon. It is a DIY 3D printer with a printing surface of 220 x 220 x 250 mm. It only needs 5 minutes to warm up, and it is able to resume printing when stopped.

Another advantage is that it is quite fast. Depending on the complexity of the drawing, it prints at a speed between 1,2 and 80 square meters per hour.

There are different models depending on the height of the vertical printer, resolution and colors. Prices vary between the 16,000 and the 39,000 euros. They also offer a rental service to print drawings and murals in homes, shops and businesses. You have more information on their website.

A very interesting solution for all those who are looking for more realism and quality than what a vinyl gives you.