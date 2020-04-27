Among the great unknowns of The Walking Dead, undoubtedly one of the most commented by fans of the series is what happened to Heath, a character who has been missing since season 7 and who has not been heard from again. While fans make their theories about who might be the mysterious masked man of The Walking Dead 10×16, there is also the possibility that everything that happened to Heath in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the new spin off of the franchise, will be told. .

For some time now it has been commenting that the disappearance of Rick Grimes could be explained in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, so it would not be too far-fetched to think that this new series also focuses on everything that happened with Heath since his disappearance in The Walking Dead season 7.

As you will well remember, in the The Walking Dead series Tara and Heath were attacked by zombies on a bridge, causing the two to separate. After various events, Tara tries to search for Heath, but fails to find his body, so it is left in the air that perhaps he is still alive.

Added to this are some clues that were seen in other episodes of the series, such as Heath’s van at the base of Los Carroñeros, causing many fans to speculate various theories about it, including that Jadis changed it to the people of the helicopter (something that was confirmed by Angela Kang, showrunner of the series).

It will take patience to know what happened to Heath and where we will discover its history, since the Coronavirus crisis has caused both the season finale of The Walking Dead and the spin-off series The Walking Dead: World Beyond. What do you think happened to Heath?

