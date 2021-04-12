The Walking Dead: Will Negan have a spin-off?

Share

With the end of The Walking Dead just around the corner, the team wonders if Negan could have a spin-off.

In addition to being one of the most popular villains on The Walking Dead, Negan is one of the most beloved characters by fans. Following the broadcast of episode 22 of season 10, titled ‘Here’s Negan’, AMC Networks is measuring the interest that people might have in a spin-off starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan through a survey. In this way, AMC Popular Culturists asked the network’s viewers to confirm if they would like to know more about Negan through an independent series, in a limited series or with more episodes dedicated only to his story.

In this episode, which was one of the most anticipated of that season of The Walking Dead, Carol takes Negan on a trip in the hope of minimizing the growing tension and through flashbacks Negan reflects on the events in his life that have led him to be where you are and who you are. This is how we see how he took care of his wife Lucille (Hilarie Burton Morgan) in the first months of the zombie apocalypse and we see how Laura (Lindsley Register) gives him for the first time the bat that he will use to subjugate Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group. Although he does not do it very faithfully and takes his liberties, the episode adapts a 16-part comic line written by Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard that reveals the beginnings of the character in question as the leader of The Saviors.

Will not star in another episode

As revealed by showrunner Angela Kang, the next season, which will be the last of The Walking Dead, will not have any episode dedicated entirely to Negan nor do they plan to continue talking about his past. Although Jeffrey Dean Morgan himself assures that “no door is closed.” “There are conversations. There have been some conversations. Between the AMC and the good people involved in ‘The Walking Dead’, I have been asked if there is any interest on my part. But I think they’ve also talked to a lot of the characters to see who’s interested in continuing the story and they’re not just thinking about Negan. There’s more story to Negan, I think he’s getting more interesting with every episode, actually. So we’ll see ”.

