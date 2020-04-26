Father Gabriel Stokes, Dr. Eugene Porter and Siddiq in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’

From left to right, Father Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam), Dr. Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) and Siddiq (Avi Nash) in an image from the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’.

Negan and Brandon in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Brandon (Blaine Kern III) in an image from the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’.

Negan and Father Gabriel in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and father Grabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam) in an image from the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’.

A group of walkers in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’

A group of walkers in a promotional image for the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’, the AMC Networks zombie series.

Daryl, Cyndie, Michonne, Carol and Diane ready to attack in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Cyndie (Sydney Park), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and Diane (Kerry Cahill) ready to attack in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’.

Michonne protects Judith and RJ Grimes in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’

Michonne (Danai Gurira) protects little Judith (Cailey Fleming) and RJ Grimes (Antony Azor) in an image from the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’.

Michonne walks alongside Daryl in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’

Michonne (Danai Gurira) walks alongside Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in an image from the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’.

Yumiko in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’

Yumiko, played by actress Eleanor Matsuura, in an image from the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’, the AMC Networks series.

Michonne and Magna in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’

Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) in an image from the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’, the series of? AMC Networks.

Daryl and Carol on the bike in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) on a motorcycle in an image from the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’.

Thora Birch is Gamma, the Whisperer in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’

Actress Thora Birch joins the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’ as Gamma, a Whisperer.

Gamma, the Whisperer in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’

Thora Birch plays Gamma, the new Whisperer in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’, the AMC Networks series.

Kevin Carroll is Virgil, in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’

Actor Kevin Carroll joins the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’ as Virgil, a zombie apocalypse survivor.

Virgil, one of the survivors, in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’

Kevin Carroll plays Virgil, one of the survivors of the zombie apocalypse, in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’.

Michonne battling walkers in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’

Michonne, played by Danai Gurira, battles walkers in an image from the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’.

Doctor Eugene Porter in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’

Dr. Eugene Porter, played by Josh McDermitt, in an image from the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’.

Rosita, Coco and Eugene in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’

Rosita changes her baby’s diaper, Coco, while Eugene complains about the bad smell in a scene from the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’.

Eugene and Coco in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’

Eugene (Josh McDermitt) caresses Coco, the baby of Rosita (Christian Serratos), of whom he will act as a kind of uncle in the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’.

18/18 SLIDES

2020 had to be the biggest year of the ‘The Walking Dead’ franchise so far. Following the end of the original comic series, AMC intended to chain the second part of the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’ with the arrival of ‘World Beyond’ and the subsequent return of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’, reaching the end of that unprecedented offer with the eleventh installment of the matrix fiction. However, the coronavirus crisis has disrupted AMC’s plans, which has had to indefinitely delay the outcome of this season of ‘The Walking Dead’, which one of its protagonists, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, wanted to talk about.

© Provided by Formula TV

Negan in ‘The Walking Dead’

The actor who plays Negan in the post-apocalyptic series has given an interview to TooFab in which he referred to what will happen to his character at the end of the season. ‘There must be something with Beta, because it is free to create chaos. If this is not dealt with, we will not be able to move forward, ‘says the interpreter, who promises an end up to the task:’ Episode 16 is one of the greats. Every chapter Greg Nicotero directs is huge. You have to wait for a lot of things to happen. ‘

Also, waiting to see what happens to Negan in that last episode, Morgan is looking forward to meeting Princess, the charismatic character who has broken into the final stretch of the season: ‘He has brought a lot of fun energy to the series. I’m a big fan of hers. She and Negan are going to have a great timeI can’t wait for it. ‘ And finally, he explains that it has been ‘impossible’ to complete the post-production of the season finale in this complex situation of confinement, acknowledging that he does not know when the work will resume.

Waiting calendar

The three franchise series are in different stages of development, although all of them affected by the coronavirus. While ‘The Walking Dead’ has had to slow down the development of its next season, ‘World Beyond’ was forced to postpone its premiere, originally scheduled for April 12, indefinitely. The only confirmed launch window is ‘Fear the Walking Dead’, which should debut its sixth season in summer.