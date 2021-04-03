‘The Walking Dead’ timeline – ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ timeline

With Rick’s farewell to ‘The Walking Dead’, which meant another massive jump in time for the series, we decided to get through the grieving process by embarking on the rather gigantic task of putting together a guide to the franchise’s perplexing timeline. .

All of the following have been officially confirmed on screen, which means a LOT (seriously, A LOT) has happened to our friends at Fear / Walking Dead in a relatively short period of time.

You’re probably best ignorant of how much Carl ages over the course of eight seasons, which is actually the least of the logical problems when examining the timelines of these series, all the way up to season nine.

Year zero

About 131 days before the global outbreak, the Wildfire virus begins to reanimate corpses without the public realizing what is happening.

People go about their lives doing normal things, like being addicted to alcohol (Hershel), getting high in an abandoned church / makeshift crack house (Nick), and receiving a gun as a gift before a family road trip (Andrea and Amy).

So despite the fact that they don’t know it at the time, the zombie virus is preparing to devastate the world when cops Rick and Shane get involved in a shootout with a group of bad guys and Rick ends up in the hospital in a coma. , as if he were the world’s biggest fanboy from ’28 days later ‘.

Year 1

All of the first two seasons of Fear The Walking Dead take place in the early stages of Year One, when the Global Outbreak first hits and turns the world into Zack Snyder’s ‘Dawn of the Dead’ in slow motion.

Almost two months later, Rick Grimes wakes up from his coma. Surprisingly, ‘Fear’ takes until season three to catch up on this section of the timeline (they’re at that weird survival ranch when Rick wakes up). Which means the Fear gang had basically the most insanely action-packed couple of months in civilization history – escaping Los Angeles, becoming sailors, heading to Mexico, and settling down on the ranch.

Meanwhile, the ‘The Walking Dead’ team used their early seasons to cover the first year of the outbreak, which is a bit more credible but still quite surprising.

It means our heroes go from their first camp, to the CDC, to the farm, to the prison, to the governor’s city, and then back to prison in the space of one year on the timeline.

Morgan, meanwhile, manages to keep things relatively cool, going from staying somewhere surrounded by a bunch of traps (day 314), to accidentally setting his apartment on fire (day 321), to going on a massacre (day 321). -324). ), to being locked up by a pacifist (days 324-330) and learning to be Donatello (day 330), over the course of about two weeks towards the end of the first year.

Year 2

If you thought the first twelve months of the ‘The Walking Dead’ timeline were action packed, brace yourself. The fourth season begins around the 500th day of the outbreak. The eighth starts around day 621. This was confirmed in an AMC tweet.

It means that, over the course of the second year, our heroes … experience a deadly flu, see Hershel killed by the governor before his prison is destroyed, travel to Terminus, are captured by cannibals, and go to Grady (a hospital run by homicide officers, where they kill Beth).

Then, they go to a supposedly safe community called Alexandria, where they are attacked by a gang of weirdos calling themselves Wolves, who use zombies to attack the city.

THEN they discover another rival gang, calling themselves the Saviors, and decide to kill them in their beds (after the year they’ve had, who can blame them?) By starting a war with a rockabilly with a baseball bat named Negan. (The warlord’s name is Negan. The bat’s name is Lucille).

Oh, and they also discover another community called The Kingdom, run by a guy with a tiger as a pet. To be honest, meeting a guy with a tiger as a pet would be enough for us to have an eventful year, so God knows how Rick feels.

The fourth season of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ begins during the second year of the outbreak, with a time jump that allows Morgan to join the cast of ‘Fear’ shortly after the events of ‘The Walking Dead’s All Out War’ . A dam explodes and everyone goes to Texas, finds a crashed plane, fixes it, and at the end of season five, they’ve taken off … But they still haven’t launched into the third post-apocalypse year. , so this is goodbye to the Fear crew for now.

Year 3

Jackson Lee DavisAMC

The ninth season of ‘The Walking Dead’ begins on day 1170, that is, towards the middle of the third year. It’s basically a massive vacation compared to Year Two, with the gang mostly focused on building a bridge and teasing the final episode of Rick Grimes.

Year 7

We take a look at year seven in season eight, with Old Man Rick’s visions wrapping up the season opener and Carl’s death (yes, we think the vision belongs to Rick, but it’s actually the hallucination of a Carl dying).

But since it’s all imaginary, we’re not sure what counts, unless AMC decides that one of the movies they’ve signed up to do with Andrew Lincoln will take the form of a feature-length adaptation of this nonsense.

Year 8

AMC

What definitely counts (unless it also turns out to be the vision of a feverish AMC executive) is the time jump to the end of Rick’s last episode (season nine, episode five – ‘What Comes After’), which Watch 10-year-old Judith don Rick’s hat after saving a group of new cast members.

Her age is significant: Judith is now the same age as Carl when ‘The Walking Dead’ started, which is a good way to open up the biggest reboot of ‘The Walking Dead’ (although some old favorites will still be a part of the show for a time).

And perhaps to combat any potential Chandler Riggs-style growth of the new Judith Cailey Fleming between now and season 18, the show took another leap into season nine, aligning the show with the real-world timeline, yay!

Year 9

AMC

In fact, we’re really glad you have this opportunity to speed things up a bit, especially since not only have we caught up with what this show should have logically been up to from the beginning (guys: one year / one season, no is rocket science), we are on target to do the same in season ten (season nine ends after nine years and seven months have passed, which means we are only a five-month jump away from this keep constant).

Whether it’s related to Scott Gimple’s desire to create an undead MCU (with another new show launching next year to further complicate this timeline), or it’s to protect the cast from the signs of aging, We have no idea, but we are glad it happens.

From ‘The Calm Before’ onwards, we are on day 3397, so we are firmly in the ninth year (the episode shows the four main communities joining together for the first time in years), and it makes lives incredibly full of action and a little more believable characters.

Well, as credible as a show with dead human flesh bites, and people wearing zombie skin masks on their faces can be.

Because, that’s right, Year Nine saw the performance of The Whisperers, led by Samantha Morton’s Alpha, who seemed to be making costume decisions based on the Texas Chain Saw Massacre (like Leatherface, they wear human skin as masks). Spoiler alert: they are not good.

Year 10

AMC

Season 10 takes place entirely in a logical year for the first time since the show began. If they’ll keep the timeline consistent as they head into year eleven for season 11, only God (Gimple) knows, but we’ll take wins where we can get them. Especially since season 10 turned out to be a very difficult time for our heroes. There was plenty of death to mark the first decade of the lost dead, with several minor characters (and a major one) meeting their creators during the early stages of the War of the Whisperers.

Seriously, this season made the Red Wedding look like … well, a normal wedding, complete with a lovely cake, daddy’s dance, and emotional speeches, and we’re still reeling from that.

Hell, it even made us sad – MASSIVE BIG SPOILER ALERT – to fire Alpha. Even though Beta appears to be a formidable replacement, we were hoping to see Samantha Morton make it to the show’s 20th anniversary (yes, yes, we know, Alpha dies even earlier in the comics, but still, it’s Samantha Morton!).

But, if there is one thing we have learned in 10 years watching this, it is to expect the unexpected. So here’s another decade of wacky storylines, contract twists, and enough crazy weekly events to fill the life of a normal human (though much of the pacing of ‘The Walking Dead’ seems a lot more realistic after the summer of 2020). Because, as the old saying goes (sort of), if he’s not dead, don’t make him walk. Also, if Daryl dies, we (still) rebel.

