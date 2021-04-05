The Walking Dead season 11 premieres on August 22

Doublet of news related to him AMC’s The Walking Dead universe. First it is time to say that it becomes official that the next Sunday August 22 start the Eleventh and final season of “The Walking Dead”. Thus begins the broadcast of the 24 episodes that will put an end to the “mother series” of this universe in live-action format of Robert Kirkman’s comics.

This announcement has been made together with a teaser that aired last night after the broadcast of episode 22 of the tenth season, with which the season was closed. As we know, we are facing a season that will be divided into two halves, so that a first half season will arrive in 2021, and the other half will arrive in 2022. However, we will not have to wait that long to enjoy more “undead” , because in this same month of April he returns “Fear the Walking Dead”.

Next Monday April 12th, at 10:10 p.m., AMC exclusively premieres the long-awaited second part of the sixth season of “Fear the Walking Dead”. Its broadcast can be followed simultaneously to the US at dawn from Sunday to Monday, at 3:30 am on VOSE. Subsequently, each new episode will be broadcast again on Mondays, at 10:10 p.m., available on both VE and VOSE.

In the new episodes of the AMC original series, Morgan (Lennie James) will intensify his effort to free the other members of the group and Virginia (Colby Minifie) will be desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from threats inside and outside of the walls. The second half of the sixth season will show us the impact that life under Virginia’s control has had on each member of the group; a group that came to be considered family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be shattered, and some loyalties will be forever changed. When everyone has to take sides they will discover the meaning of “the end is the beginning.”

Three new characters join the cast in this second part, including John glover (“The Good Wife”, “Smallville”), Nick stahl (“Carnivàle”, “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”, “Sin City”) and Keith carradine (“Madam Secretary”, “Fargo”, “Deadwood”). In addition, Aisha tyler (director of “Criminal Minds”, “Roswell New Mexico”, “Axis”) directed episode 613.

The cast also includes Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Colby Hollman, Zoe Colletti, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. The show’s executive production team is comprised of Scott M. Gimple; showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg; Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, and Dave Alpert. ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ is an original AMC Studios production.