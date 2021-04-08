The Walking Dead season 10 will arrive on Netflix on April 15 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

After months of waiting, fans of The Walking Dead will be able to enjoy the tenth season of the series on Netflix.

The streaming entertainment giant announced on its social networks that the tenth installment of the popular zombie series will hit the platform on April 15.

Netflix did not specify if the 22 episodes of this season will be available from the date set or will release them gradually.

The tenth season of The Walking Dead focuses on the war waged by communities of survivors against The Whisperers, a group that threatens to end their tranquility.

In this batch of episodes, the survivors will be helped by old friends like Maggie, a character played by Lauren Cohen, who returned to The Walking Dead after a couple of seasons.

This installment also marked the goodbye of Michonne, one of the main characters in the plot, played by Danai Gurira.

The Walking Dead will come to an end after its season 11, which will consist of 20 episodes.

