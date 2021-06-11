The Walking Dead prepares a special of its best characters

TV series The Walking Dead Share

After years on the air, The Walking Dead began preparing to say goodbye to its fans with its final season arriving in August.

The Walking Dead is getting closer and closer to its end. His season 11, which will be his last, will hit the small screen in August. And although fans are sad that the original series will give a definitive closure, the truth is that this zombie universe will continue with Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond and the future films of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

To warm up the engines, the series has already released its first images of the finale and now revealed that there will be a special focused on four favorite characters of the public. Dubbed The Walking Dead: Origins, viewers will be able to watch four episodes that “trace the story of the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of a single character, featuring new interviews and narratives from the actors who bring these iconic characters to life with clips. of the most crucial moments of his travels so far ”.

According to information released by AMC, these specials will focus on Daryl Dixon, Carol Peletier, Maggie Rhee and Negan. The Walking Dead: Origins will hit the screen on July 15, beginning with Daryl’s story, followed by Maggie’s story on July 22, Negan’s story on July 29, and finally Carol’s story on August 5.

Another important fact is that each of these episodes will be accompanied by an exclusive preview of season 11 of the series. Regarding this last season, it was confirmed that a character from the homonymous comics will appear; it’s about Mercer (played by actor Michael Shawn). This United States Marine leads the Commonwealth Army and is among the residents of the Ohio-based settlement.

