‘The Walking Dead’: New trailer announces final season premiere date

‘The Walking Dead’ closed its penultimate season on April 4 in the United States with the broadcast on AMC of episode 10×22 and is already on its way to its end. The chain did not wait and during the same night took the opportunity to launch a new teaser that announced the long-awaited premiere date of season 11. Fans of the post-apocalyptic drama will have little to wait since this summer, starting on August 22, they will be able to see the first chapter of the long finale that lies ahead on AMC.. This is something unusual since the chain usually premieres the new seasons of the series in October, coinciding with Halloween, and this will be an exception. You can see the new trailer here.

The series is going straight towards its end, but it will do it quite calmly, so we will still have a series for a while. It will be the longest season in the history of the series with 24 episodes, the equivalent of a season and a half.. So ‘The Walking Dead’ would end its journey of more than a decade at AMC at the end of 2022. The final decision to make such a long season came before the dilemma that the executives of the chain had at that time about whether to arrive at the end with an eleventh or twelfth season. Finally, consensus came when it was decided to bring it all together in an expanded season 11 that was announced last September.

Angela Kang, the showrunner of the series, took advantage of the same day of the announcement of the premiere of season 11 to launch a statement that THR has released. Kang wanted to raise the fan hype by anticipating an ambitious season to give it the ending it deserves: “After the six additional episodes of Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-centric stories, we are excited about the start of Season 11, bigger than ever.. The stakes will be high: we will see more zombies, tons of action, new and intriguing stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in a community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them, “he said.

More ‘The Walking Dead’ universe

But the adventures of your favorite characters will not stop here. AMC knows that this zombie universe can still give you a lot of bucks. In addition to the three films about Rick Grimes, he is preparing a spinoff in the form of a series focused on the most popular characters: Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), with no title or release date yet revealed.. ‘The Walking Dead’ continued to be a very watched series, but the years have taken their toll on it, so much so that the audience rates – and therefore advertising rates, which it mainly relies on – had reached a minimum. With these new products they intend to continue giving fresh air to the universe.

The last chapter of the extension of season 10 of ‘The Walking Dead’ can be seen in Spain on April 5 through FOX.