‘The Walking Dead’ launches survey to gauge interest in Negan spin-off

He may have killed Glenn (Steven Yeun), attacked the Hilltop with the whisperers, used Eugene or raided Alexandria, but four seasons later Negan is not only the most popular villain on ‘The Walking Dead’ but one of the characters. that most fans of the series drag. After the broadcast of episode 22 of season 10 titled ‘Here’s Negan’, the AMC Networks chain is measuring the interest that people could have in a spin-off starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan through a survey. AMC Popular Culturists is asking the network’s viewers to specify whether they would be interested in learning more about Negan through a standalone series, within the main series’ plots, or with more episodes dedicated only to his story. Only users and users registered on the platform can participate in the survey.

In the episode in question Carol takes Negan on a trip in the hope of minimizing the mounting tension and through flashbacks Negan reflects on the events in his life that have led him to be where he is and who he is. We learn through the chapter how he cared for his wife Lucille (Hilarie Burton Morgan) in the first months of the zombie apocalypse and we see how Laura (Lindsley Register) gives him for the first time the bat that he will use to subjugate Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and your group. It partially adapts a 16-part comic line written by Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard that reveals Negan’s beginnings as the leader of The Saviors.

But there will be no more special episodes

According to the current showrunner of the series, Angela Kang, season 11, which is also the final season of ‘The Walking Dead’, will not have an episode dedicated to Negan nor do they plan to tell more about his past, although Morgan himself assures that ” no door is closed. ” “There are conversations. There have been some conversations,” Morgan said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, “Between the AMC and the good folks involved in ‘The Walking Dead,’ I have been asked if there is any interest on my part. But I think they’ve also talked to a lot of the characters to see who’s interested in continuing the story and they’re not just thinking about Negan. ” To which he ended by adding that he thinks that “there is more story for Negan, I think he is getting more interesting in every episode, actually. So we’ll see.”