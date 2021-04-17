‘The Walking Dead’: Jeffrey Dean Morgan shows a look at his son as a zombie

“I can’t wait for everyone to see him in action,” says Jeffrey Dean Morgan. After his wife, actress Hilarie Burton, played Lucille, Negan’s wife, in the ‘Here’s Negan’ chapter of the season 10 extension, another very close relative will do the same in the final season of ‘The Walking. Dead ‘. It will be Gus Morgan, the son of the actor, who will make his corresponding appearance in the fifth chapter of season 11 of the series giving life to one of the many zombies that flood the post-apocalyptic world. But it will not be just any one, since he has made it clear that he will be a “prominent walker”. And he has not been able to hide the illusion that makes him to see him act in his series.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan shared with us all through Instagram the first glimpse of his son characterized as such. With a black and white photo, Morgan made stripes of a proud father introducing us to Gus: “My son. Just a glimpse … as a father, I have to say I would have a hard time remembering a time when I was most proud of this guy “he wrote. In the photo, fans can appreciate how well presented their son is, with the special effects makeup that the series’ team often uses to show the zombies. Meanwhile, the filming of season 11 of ‘The Walking Dead’ continues to record the 24 episodes that will compose it in Senoia, Georgia.

The announcement that her son would be making an appearance on the series he stars in was recently made by Morgan during James Corden’s The Late Late Show. There he confirmed with laughter that Gus would act in the middle of the first batch of 8 episodes of the season: “He has been doing his COVID test to be able to be on set and all that. He is very excited. Today I remembered that the last time we put on zombie makeuphe’s going to be a walker and he’s going to do all of that, and it’s a cool little role he’s doing on the show) looked at his reflection in the mirror and passed out. That was a few years ago, so I hope she doesn’t pass out this time because the makeup is going to be extensive and great, “she said.

One of the few zombie-children

At eleven years old, Morgan’s son will appear in the series playing the undead. To tell the truth, there have been very few zombie-children who have appeared throughout ‘The Walking Dead’, and look what he has given of himself for it. The actor also wanted to reflect the same thing when promoting his recently released horror film, ‘Pray for us’: “He is playing a walking boy, that if you see the series, I think we have had one or two of them in 10 years. It doesn’t happen, so there’s something very special about that. (…) So he’s 11 years old and he’s going to be on ‘The Walking Dead’ last season, and that’s very, very exciting. We’re very excited. ” He said.

The return of ‘The Walking Dead’ with its final season will be on August 23 at AMC.