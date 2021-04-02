‘The Walking Dead’: Jeffrey Dean Morgan assures that the series did not plan to say goodbye with its season 11

11 seasons is an absolutely enviable journey, but apparently ‘The Walking Dead’ aspired to more. It is told by one of its protagonists, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, assuring that the decision of AMC, the mother chain of this successful zombie series based on Robert Kirkman’s comics, caught the whole team by surprise. “The news, when we received it in the middle of the pandemic, It was a complete surprise, not only for me and the rest of the actors, but for everyone involved in the series since the production“, the actor starts in a statement to Collider.

“Scott Gimple and Angela Kang [los creadores] they had no idea either. It came out of nowhere and it was a very big change of direction. I think they had the whole season 11 planned, where were they going to go, and it suddenly became, ‘We also have to close the story, somehow.’ It caught us all by surprise, so it was a huge twist. And then they added the six more episodes to season 10, and instead of doing 16, we’re going to do 24 more. There were a lot of things to think about. ”This is how Dean Morgan remembers how he received the news last September, when AMC announced that season 11 would be the final season of the show, while at the same time confirming that we would continue to explore this world of zombies with the help of a spin-off focused on Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), a new proposal planned for 2023.

But before this, we must first fire the original series, a field in which there is still much work to be done, and that is, according to Morgan, closing all the plots and firing the last season will mean a full year that has just started: “I just finished episode 3. We’ve been here for two months so we’re really taking our time. We’re doing 24 episodes I think. It still doesn’t feel like the end and I’m glad because there’s a lot left to think about the ending. We have a year to shoot here and we will continue to the end. It is brutal. Still I know the end is in the corner of our mind. After the six post COVID episodes that we did, we are back in full swing. We shot those episodes with a quarter of our regular crew, and it was so weird, crazy, and surreal. My episode, the bombshell titled ‘Here’s Negan,’ was actually just me and Hilarie [Burton] And we were able to do our thing, which was great, with limited locations and all that, I still think it’s going to be received as something great. “

Difficult to assimilate

Despite being stuck in flour, Dean Morgan is having a hard time coming up with an idea. “It’s fucking surreal to think this will be the last thing. It’s become such an important part of my life, and a part of everyone’s life on the show, that it’s hard to reconcile the fact that this will end within one year. Well actually, I’ll still be here in a year, but you know what I mean. There is no season 12. It’s very strange … So in a nutshell, I’m not thinking about the ending yet, although it’s there. We still have a lot of history to tell. “

While the team is already immersed in the development of the ending, in Spain we still have the last episode of the tenth season to be discovered, a chapter that airs on Monday, April 5 on FOX.