‘The Walking Dead’ has a plan, but its final ending is not yet written

With three runs of eight episodes he plans to say goodbye to ‘The Walking Dead’. Said beginning of the end kicks off on August 22 in the United States, and arrives a day later on FOX Spain, but these chapters are nothing more than the starting gun of a goodbye that is still being drawn. Of the last two so many episodes, little is known beyond that they would be released next year, and Angela Kang, showrunner of this successful AMC supernatural series, has not wanted to reveal much more.

What has advanced is that the end of the road is outlined but not firmly established, so the closure would still be up in the air. “We have planned everything and we have sold it to the studio and the network because, obviously, everyone wants to know that we have a plan and that we are not inventing it as we move forward (laughs). We are very squared when it comes to making sure everything is in order. So that’s what we’ve done, “Kang says in a statement to the Deadline podcast.

New trailer and signing

In addition to releasing a first look at its season 11, ‘The Walking Dead’ has confirmed that the actress Laila Robins (‘The Boys’), joins said last season of the series to embody an important character from the comics: Pamela Milton, the Governor of the Commonwealth. In the comics, Milton runs the Commonwealth as a class system, and the residents have different standards of living based on their perceived value to the community. We’ll see how this plays out in the season that he’s hinted at through his trailer. that one of the masked marauders could be a character we’ve already seen. You can watch the trailer below: