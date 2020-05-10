Greg Nicotero, the director of The Walking Dead, calls the final episode of season 10 “exciting” and “fantastic”.

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale is currently postponed and may air as a special episode before the end of this year. After the penultimate episode of the season, “The Tower,” it ended with whisper Beta (Ryan Hurst) and his horde of walkers marching to the hospital tower hideout where survivors are now trapped. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and dozens of others are among those now surrounded by thousands of zombies, a dangerous situation that not everyone will survive.

“Listen, the episode is fantastic, it wraps up a lot of great things from the season and perfectly sets us up for the next season of The Walking Dead,” said Greg Nicotero in a recent interview. “Corey Reed, who wrote the script, did a great job, and all the actors and crew were all fantastic, so it will be an exciting time when people have a chance to see it.”

Corey Reed’s previous work on The Walking Dead includes the season 5 episode “Four Walls and a Roof.” Where Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and company murdered the Terminus cannibals led by Gareth (Andrew J. West). Most recently, Reed wrote the season 10 episode of The Walking Dead titled “Open Your Eyes,” where whispering spy Dante (Juan Javier Cárdenas) murdered Siddiq (Avi Nash).

Showrunner Angela Kang was the first to reveal the episode, which also follows Eugene (Josh McDermitt), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and the Princess (Paola Lazaro) on their mission to reunite with a new community.

“I think obviously things are going to come to a head with Beta and his character. There has to be some kind of resolution, ”said Jeffrey Dean Morgan recently. “Whether that carries over to next season, I’ll leave it open, because who knows. But we know that he’s going to take down everyone with his zombie horde, so we hope to see that come to a head sometime. It will be a kind of battle. “

“It will be great to have a unique movie, almost a The Walking Dead movie in the middle of the season, I guess. So we are excited about that aspect. ”

Beyond Morgan’s possible Beta versus Negan confrontation, the public can anticipate multiple deaths, as well as the first appearance of a mysterious masked character and the return of Maggie (Lauren Cohan).