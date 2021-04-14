‘The Walking Dead’ creator revives Rick Grimes in comics for crazy miniseries

Robert Kirkman, the creator of ‘The Walking Dead’ comics, is celebrating. Their Skybound publisher turns 10 years old and to commemorate this anniversary they are going to publish a very special miniseries called ‘Skybound X’. To open our mouths we have this cover in which we can see Rick Grimes dressed as a superhero and carrying a lightsaber.

‘Skybound X’ will be a miniseries in which many authors and cartoonists from the house will participate and will include stories from several of the publisher’s series, but all numbers will start with a new installment of ‘Rick Grimes 2000’. This story within the universe of ‘The Walking Dead’ (but not canonical) will take up a wink that arose in number 75 of the comics: in it, Rick woke up from a coma to discover that the aliens had planned everything, converting the dead into walkers, and they wanted to collect the planet’s water to use as a currency in theirs. Also, the Governor was still alive in cyborg form and killed Michonne.

‘Rick Grimes 2000’ will follow this crazy narrative line from July 7, when the first issue of ‘Skybound X’ is published. It will mean the return to life of Rick Grimes, who died in the comics, turned into a walker and wiped out by his own son Carl.

In the television series the story is somewhat different. ‘The Walking Dead’ is preparing its last season, in which Rick Grimes will not be present but not because he died: the character played by Andrew Lincoln disappeared rescued by a helicopter in the fifth episode of the ninth season. However AMC plans to continue its story in what, they announced, will be three films released in theaters.

More Robert Kirkman on television

Amazon Prime Video recently released a series based on another acclaimed Robert Kirkman comic: ‘Invincible’. It is the story of a rookie teenage superhero, the son of a kind of Superman who hides a somewhat troubled past.

Y repeats Steven Yeun, who played Glenn in ‘The Walking Dead’ and now, in addition to being an Oscar nominee for ‘Minari. Story of my family ‘, gives voice to the protagonist of this animated series for adults. Joining him are Sandra Oh, who plays the protagonist’s mother, and JK Simmons, who voices that dangerous father. Jon Hamm, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen and Mahershala Ali are other names in the impressive cast.

There are currently five episodes available on Prime Video. The first season, produced by Kirkman and with Simon Racioppa as showrunner, will consist of eight chapters.