‘The Walking Dead’: After 8 years of trials, AMC will pay 200 million to Frank Darabont

Probably few already remember, but Frank Darabont left in a bad way of ‘The Walking Dead’, a series that he created in 2010 for AMC. The director of films such as ‘The Green Mile’ and ‘Life Sentence’ ended up suing the chain in 2013, claiming that they had lied on their accounts to pay him fewer benefits in a series that was increasingly successful.

Finally, eight years later, Darabont and its agency, CAA, have reached an agreement with AMC. The production chain of the series will pay an amount close to 200 million dollars to the creator and his agency, as The Hollywood Reporter advances. It will also have to continue paying benefits to Darabont from what both ‘The Walking Dead’ and its spin-off, ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ generate in their broadcasts and reruns in the future.

End of a long and winding road

AMC and Darabont have reached an agreement to end a judicial process that had lasted almost a decade, and that his next appointment before a jury was April 2022.

Throughout these years, the company and the producer have thrown many dishes at their heads. While Darabont demanded a sum of 280 million dollars from the chain, AMC accused him of not doing his job as a showrunner well and published emails in which the writer displayed an aggressive attitude during the course of his work.

Later, in 2017, AMC was further sued by Robert Kirkman, creator of the original comics., and producers Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Glen Mazzara, who was showrunner of ‘The Walking Dead’ for two seasons. They claimed something similar to Darabont and asked for fairer profit percentages. This judicial process continues.