‘The Walking Dead’: 10×21 was a very different episode in its original version

Spoilers beware!

‘The Walking Dead’ is still on track to close its tenth season with the broadcast of the six bonus chapters. This Monday 29, the episode that was titled ‘Each one on their own’ could be seen on Fox Spain, which continued where the episode ‘Encucuentrame’ from a few weeks earlier ended. It stars the fan-favorite duo, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), but this time from physically separate places, not emotionally.. Let us remember that we had already seen the tense discussion that they had in the cabin; now they have separated to fulfill their objectives in their respective plots.

In them, Carol decides to return to Alexandria, where she will fight an endless battle against rats while trying to cook. Daryl, for his part, tries to fix the problem he has with his broken motorcycle. The novelty of the chapter was its narrative, which was structured by interspersing these plots with two jumps back and forth.. And so, moving from one space to another, it was possible to deepen, almost more than ever, the relationship between these two characters through an emotional dialogue. This materialized at the end of it, when both decided to close the doors of their houses at the same time.

However, the chapter was not initially conceived to be narrated like this, at least when it was shot, as showrunner Angela Kang has confessed to EW. The structure of the episode was originally more conventional and the final decision came already in the montage: “They had a short story structure in which there were small separate vignettes. (…) But with the way it was shot, the pieces were so uneven, so we said, “You know what, actually, we’re going to intersperse everything, but we’re going to intersperse in a way that those pieces feel like they feed each other emotionally. ” (…) He connected much better like this in the end“, it affirmed.

The reflex effect

This parallel between the emotions that Daryl and Carol feel in their plots is known as the reflection effect, that is, what a mirror produces when both subjects look at each other’s faces.. This was the idea that the chapter wanted to develop and the montage was what contributed in this case to generate it: “We definitely wanted to have these moments on purpose in which they are so similar that they even have similar reactions to certain things. Mind you, your little things, be connected psychologically. Daryl thinks about her, she thinks about him, and she has her little Swiss Army knife in that story. That’s how it came about, “he said.

Another aspect that contributed to giving more importance to these details was the set and decoration itself. Due to lack of means, they were quite limited in terms of locations, and given the available resources, he said, “we thought it would really be more about where they were emotionally as people and friends.”.

The last episode of the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’ can be seen next Monday in Spain through FOX.