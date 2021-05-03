The Wales Express is back! Gareth Bale scored a hat trick almost three years later, will he stay at Real Madrid?



Tottenham returned to Europa League positions.

Photo: Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

Gareth Bale has been in his prime for years. The Welshman scored his first treble in 865 days to lead Tottenham’s win over Sheffield (4-0) and get back into the fight for a place in European competitions.

The ‘Express’ opened the scoring at minute 36′ after receiving a pass from Serge Aurier. He defined with class by raising the ball over the rival goalkeeper. At 61 ′, counterattack and only in front of the goalkeeper, he crossed it to the right paral with a barbaric power. Perfect definition.

He closed his magical night at 69 ′, with a new left-handed cross shot, but this time at grass level. A world-class performance for a player who, without being in his ‘prime’, maintains the quality like all the greats.

The last time he scored three goals in a match was in the 2018 Club World Cup semi-finals, who played for Real Madrid. That December 19, 2018, he vaccinated Kashima Antlers.

Tottenham reached 56 points, one unit more than West Ham and two more than Liverpool, although they also played one more game than these rivals. It ranks fifth, which gives access to the UEFA Europa League.

It was his first Premier League hat trick in eight years. The last one he had achieved in the 2012-2013 campaign against Aston Villa. Years before he achieved his first triplet, also with the ‘Spurs’ jacket. It was in the 2010-2011 season, in the Europa League against Inter Milan.

First Premier League hat-trick for @ GarethBale11 in 8️⃣ years! pic.twitter.com/tqNljM3QxA – 433 (@ 433) May 2, 2021

Bale and Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has 9 goals in 16 league games this season. Each time he enjoys more minutes and each game becomes more decisive. It is in its best version.

Now, his second internship at Tottenham could have its days numbered. He is in the ‘Spurs’ on loan from Real Madrid, so he could return to the White House. His momentary departure was on bad terms, but nothing is guaranteed. Even so, his high salary is another great obstacle for a merengue club very hit by the economy,

In all cases, its explosion in this campaign is cause for joy for all. First for him, for showing that he can continue to be considered a quality and important player for any team in the world. And secondly for Real Madrid: if the necessary factors are put together for him to stay, they will have a renewed Bale, and if not, a revalued Bale from which they will be able to cash in better and faster.

Soccer fans also win: The Wales Express is back.