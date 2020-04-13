Champions League



The wait will be very long: new date for Champions and Europa League



Jenny Gamez





April 13, 2020, 09:34 a.m.

According to press reports, the pandemic would force a change in calendar and format.

UEFA maintains its order of priorities: the urgent thing is to finish the local leagues, the rest can wait. And that other, the Champions League, for example, would have to wait at least until the second half.

According to the Spanish network SER, UEFA and the major leagues in Europe agree to end local tournaments in July and postpone the Champions League and Europa League until August.

According to the information, it is not ruled out that the remaining games for the end of the season will be held behind closed doors to avoid outbreaks of the covid-19 coronavirus. Everything will depend, of course, on the evolution of the disease in the coming weeks.

Still on the table is the idea that the European qualifiers that are pending completion will be single-game and on a neutral field, which will also depend on the endorsements of the health authorities.

If this new format were fulfilled, the footballers would end the season in late August and the 2020/2021 session would begin in the last days of September, to allow vacation periods.

