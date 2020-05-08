The three Spanish pilots, Marta García, Belén García and Nerea Martí, will participate

There will be a total of ten races on circuits such as Interlagos, Suzuka or Nürburgring

The dates and times of each race will be announced in the coming days

The W Series have created their own virtual championship exclusively for women with the aim of satisfying the hunger that the pilots have to compete in this 2020 season. It will include the 18 pilots of the category and some guests. Marta García, Belén García and Nerea Martí will be the Spanish representatives in the competition.

Faced with the impossibility of running around the world due to the outbreak of the Covid-19, the W Series are committed to creating their own virtual championship, just as other categories have done. This contest will have a total of ten races. Up to three races will be run on each circuit and in each of them points will be distributed to determine who will be the champion at the end of this championship.

W Series Executive Director Catherine Bond Muir announces that the Championship can be followed on platforms such as YouTube or Twitch.

“In the absence of racing worldwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we, the W Series, are excited to announce the new Esports championship in our class. It will undoubtedly be a great show, which can be seen on YouTube, Twitch and other platforms“Bond Muir comments in the competition presentation statement.

Marta García, Belén García and Nerea Martí will be in charge of representing Spain in this championship. These virtual races will also have the presence of the current champion of the category, Jamie Chadwick, the runner-up, Beitske Visser, and the rest of the drivers confirmed for this season. In addition, there will be invited women in each race, just as Formula 1 itself does with its virtual GPs.

The races will be held on ten different circuits. The Championship will start at Monza and end at Silverstone. The dates of each event will be announced by the category in the coming days. The circuits that the pilots will visit virtually will be the following:

Monza Circuit of the Americas Brands Hatch Autódromo José Carlos Pace Spa-Francorchamps Watkins Glen Suzuka Mount Panorama Nürburgring Nordschleife Silverstone

The category has not yet decided whether this virtual league will have cash prizes.

Finally, it should be remembered that the start of the W Series was scheduled for this May. On the 29th and 30th the first test was to be held in Saint Petersburg. However, due to the pandemic, it has been postponed. At the moment, the W Series say they don’t have enough information to announce a new schedule.

