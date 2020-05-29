The Volkswagen Type 1 , is a popular car produced by the German manufacturer Volkswagen from 1938 to 2003, and became one of the most popular cars in the world.

The Volkswagen Type 1 or commonly known as Vocho is one of the best known cars worldwide. It was one of the vehicles preferred for decades by drivers around the world, due to its maintenance economy and low fuel consumption.

The Vocho is a low cost and excellent performance car, this model is the car with the longest production time in history. It was the brand’s first car and more than 21 million copies were sold.

Its official Volkswagen Type 1 name was practically forgotten by everyone and in each region it is known by different names and they named it with their own versions based on the appearance of the model.

A great majority of the names that have been given are related to insects.

Here we have gathered 73 names with which people know the car in different countries.

Bintus, Ijapa, Mbe or Turtle Car – Nigeria

Beetle – UK, Australia and New Zealand

Bug – United States

Käfer – Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Kever – Belgium and the Netherlands

Pichirilo – Ecuador and Colombia

Flea / Beetle – Colombia

Turtle – Sri Lanka

Vocho, Vochito or Volcho – Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia and Peru

Fusca, Fusquinha or Fusquita – Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay

Beetle – Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, Uruguay, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Venezuela.

Sapito – Peru

Peta (turtle) – Bolivia

Folcika or Buba (insect) – Bosnia and Herzegovina

Kostenurka (turtle), Brambar, (beetle) – Bulgaria

Bug, Beetle – Australia, Canada, India, UK and USA

Escarabat – Catalan

Poncho – Chile

Jiǎ Ké Chóng – China

Buba – Croatia

Brouk – Czech Republic

Boblen (the bubble), Bobbelfolkevogn, Asfaltboblen (the asphalt bubble), Billen (Beetle) or Hitlerslæden (hitler’s sledge) – Denmark.

Brush – Dominican Republic

khon-fesa – Egypt

Fakrouna – Libya

Põrnikas – Estonia

Kupla (bubble), Kuplavolkkari (Volkswagen bubble), Aatun kosto (Adolfo’s rematch) – Finland

Coccinelle (ladybug) – France, Switzerland, Algeria, Quebec and Haiti.

Choupette (Herbie’s name in the French version of the film) – Canada

Beetle – North Macedonia

Jin-guei che – Taiwan

Skathari, beetle, Skaraveos “, Chelona”, (turtle), Katsaridaki, (small cockroach) – Greece

Cockroach or Cockroach – Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras

Bogár (beetle) or bogárhátú (back of beetle) – Hungary

Bjalla (beetle) – Iceland

Kodok (frog) – Indonesia

Ghoorbaghei (frog) – Iran

Agroga (little frog), Rag-gah (little turtle) – Iraq

Bimba – Israel

Maggiolino (my beetle), Maggiolone (great beetle) – Italy

Kabuto-mushi (buzz beetle) – Japan

Kifuu – Kenya

Vabole – Latvia

Vabalas – Lithuania

Kura (turtle), Kodok (frog) – Malaysia

Sedan, Pulguita, Vocho, Vochito Mexico and Latin America

Kashima – Namibia

Frog carriage – Nepal

Boble – Norway

Foxi or Foxy – Pakistan

Pendong, Kotseng kuba (humpback car), Pagong, Ba-o, (turtle), Boks (small car), Beetle – Philippines

Garbus (humpbacked) – Poland

Carocha (beetle) – Portugal

Volky – Puerto Rico

Broasca, Buburuza (ladybird) – Romania

Folksvagen-zhuk – Ukraine

Zhuk, beetle) – Russia

Buba – Serbia

Volla or Volksie, Kewer – South Africa

Chrobák (beetle) – Slovakia

• Volks, Beetle or Ibba (turtle) – Sri Lanka

• Folka (Volkswagen), Bagge (short for Skalbagge, beetle), Bubbla (bubble) – Sweden and Finland

Mgongo wa Chura – Tanzania

Rod Tao, (turtle car) – Thai

Kaplumbağa (turtle), Tosbağa (turtle), Vosvos, Beetle – Turkey

With Bọ – Vietnam

Bhamba datya – Zimbabwe

Tortuga – Panama

Цох – Mongolia

Foloks (philosopher) – Afghanistan

Buba – Montenegro

.