The Volkswagen Type 1 , is a popular car produced by the German manufacturer Volkswagen from 1938 to 2003, and became one of the most popular cars in the world.
The Volkswagen Type 1 or commonly known as Vocho is one of the best known cars worldwide. It was one of the vehicles preferred for decades by drivers around the world, due to its maintenance economy and low fuel consumption.
The Vocho is a low cost and excellent performance car, this model is the car with the longest production time in history. It was the brand’s first car and more than 21 million copies were sold.
Its official Volkswagen Type 1 name was practically forgotten by everyone and in each region it is known by different names and they named it with their own versions based on the appearance of the model.
A great majority of the names that have been given are related to insects.
Here we have gathered 73 names with which people know the car in different countries.
Bintus, Ijapa, Mbe or Turtle Car – Nigeria
Beetle – UK, Australia and New Zealand
Bug – United States
Käfer – Germany, Austria and Switzerland
Kever – Belgium and the Netherlands
Pichirilo – Ecuador and Colombia
Flea / Beetle – Colombia
Turtle – Sri Lanka
Vocho, Vochito or Volcho – Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia and Peru
Fusca, Fusquinha or Fusquita – Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay
Beetle – Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, Uruguay, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Venezuela.
Sapito – Peru
Peta (turtle) – Bolivia
Folcika or Buba (insect) – Bosnia and Herzegovina
Kostenurka (turtle), Brambar, (beetle) – Bulgaria
Bug, Beetle – Australia, Canada, India, UK and USA
Escarabat – Catalan
Poncho – Chile
Jiǎ Ké Chóng – China
Buba – Croatia
Brouk – Czech Republic
Boblen (the bubble), Bobbelfolkevogn, Asfaltboblen (the asphalt bubble), Billen (Beetle) or Hitlerslæden (hitler’s sledge) – Denmark.
Brush – Dominican Republic
khon-fesa – Egypt
Fakrouna – Libya
Põrnikas – Estonia
Kupla (bubble), Kuplavolkkari (Volkswagen bubble), Aatun kosto (Adolfo’s rematch) – Finland
Coccinelle (ladybug) – France, Switzerland, Algeria, Quebec and Haiti.
Choupette (Herbie’s name in the French version of the film) – Canada
Beetle – North Macedonia
Jin-guei che – Taiwan
Skathari, beetle, Skaraveos “, Chelona”, (turtle), Katsaridaki, (small cockroach) – Greece
Cockroach or Cockroach – Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras
Bogár (beetle) or bogárhátú (back of beetle) – Hungary
Bjalla (beetle) – Iceland
Kodok (frog) – Indonesia
Ghoorbaghei (frog) – Iran
Agroga (little frog), Rag-gah (little turtle) – Iraq
Bimba – Israel
Maggiolino (my beetle), Maggiolone (great beetle) – Italy
Kabuto-mushi (buzz beetle) – Japan
Kifuu – Kenya
Vabole – Latvia
Vabalas – Lithuania
Kura (turtle), Kodok (frog) – Malaysia
Sedan, Pulguita, Vocho, Vochito Mexico and Latin America
Kashima – Namibia
Frog carriage – Nepal
Boble – Norway
Foxi or Foxy – Pakistan
Pendong, Kotseng kuba (humpback car), Pagong, Ba-o, (turtle), Boks (small car), Beetle – Philippines
Garbus (humpbacked) – Poland
Carocha (beetle) – Portugal
Volky – Puerto Rico
Broasca, Buburuza (ladybird) – Romania
Folksvagen-zhuk – Ukraine
Zhuk, beetle) – Russia
Buba – Serbia
Volla or Volksie, Kewer – South Africa
Chrobák (beetle) – Slovakia
• Volks, Beetle or Ibba (turtle) – Sri Lanka
• Folka (Volkswagen), Bagge (short for Skalbagge, beetle), Bubbla (bubble) – Sweden and Finland
Mgongo wa Chura – Tanzania
Rod Tao, (turtle car) – Thai
Kaplumbağa (turtle), Tosbağa (turtle), Vosvos, Beetle – Turkey
With Bọ – Vietnam
Bhamba datya – Zimbabwe
Tortuga – Panama
Цох – Mongolia
Foloks (philosopher) – Afghanistan
Buba – Montenegro
