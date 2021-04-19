“The vulnerable are the priority”

The foundation of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg will donate 100,000 euros to the Covax system to fight against vaccination inequality against Covid-19. “The most vulnerable have to be a priority,” defended the activist.

This was announced this Monday, April 19, at a press conference by the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who thanked Greta Thunberg for the donation so that “those most in need can be vaccinated.”

During her speech, the activist defended that the most vulnerable “have to be a priority” in vaccination, for which he has criticized that “it is unethical for a country with high incomes to vaccinate healthy and young people, at the expense of more vulnerable or sanitary people in countries with less income.

“We talk a lot about solidarity, but what is prevailing in the distribution of vaccines is nationalism, we are being exposed. And that is why we are betting on the Covax initiative for a more equitable distribution of vaccines “, Thunberg pointed out.

Specifically, the young woman explained that vaccines have been produced “in record time” but that, on average, one in four people in the most industrialized countries have been vaccinated, compared to the ratio of 1 in 500 people in the countries with the lowest income.

Regarding how to increase vaccine distribution in order to support the poorest countries, Thunberg has pointed out that this is a problem “that has to do with the international community. and with the vaccine developers. “In addition, he has criticized people who do not want to receive the vaccine:” They are sending the wrong message. “

For the Swedish activist, that the most developed countries donate vaccines to support those who have not been able to start vaccination “It is something of the most reasonable”, since, in his opinion, it is necessary to “protect people and prioritize the protection of the most vulnerable people and frontline workers.”

“It doesn’t matter which country you come from”

“It doesn’t matter which country you come from. I understand that people may feel frustrated by it, I also want to return to a normal life, but we have to be supportive and make sense and the only reasonable thing we can do is prioritize those most vulnerable, regardless of where they live, “he defended.

At this point, Thunberg has sent a message to the youngest, with the aim of making them responsible in this crisis: “We have to show solidarity with people in risk groups and sometimes young people fail to make that connection. We have to support each other. “

Joe Biden Summit Against Climate Change

With this press conference, held this Monday, April 22, coinciding with World Earth Day and the World Youth Encounter organized from April 23 to 25, a week of great climatic activity beginsAs the president of the United States, Joe Biden, has convened some 40 world leaders to a virtual Summit to promote action against climate change on April 22 and 23.

During this summit, the US president is expected to announce America’s National Pledge to Contribute to comply with the Paris Climate Agreement.

“I hope at the top of Biden we can start by tackling the climate crisisBecause, being clear, we can have all the summits in the world and all the conferences and make very beautiful speeches, but as long as the situation continues like this and we do not approach this as a crisis there will be no significant changes, “Thunberg warned.

The climate activist has opted for change the way of thinking and the way of seeing the world, trying to solve the environmental crisis “with a much more solidary approach”.

Although he has said that we should not focus “on talking about individuals”, since “it’s a bigger problem”, the young woman has charged against the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, for his management. “Bolsonaro has a responsibility to his country and we have seen the response he has given during the pandemic. I could say that he has failed to assume the responsibility necessary to safeguard the present and future of his country and humanity,” he said. criticized.

Possibility that COP-26 does not have “the right momentum”

When asked about the possibility that the COP-26 in Glasgow does not have the necessary momentum due to the restrictions due to the coronavirus, Thunberg has acknowledged that there is “a risk” of not having “the right impulse”, but stressed that “the most important thing is health” and that “everyone is safe.”

In this sense, the director for Environment, Climate Change and Health of the WHO, Dr. Maria Neira, he wished that COP-26 “could be a complete success” and has recognized that Greta Thunberg “is carrying out an incredible movement”.

“I think what can change the way we think and have a big impact is that health is closely linked to climate change. Climate change affects our health, “said the expert.

For his part, the director general of the WHO recalled that human life “depends on this planet enjoying good health” and has warned that air pollution “7 million people are killed every year” and that the pandemic has already claimed “more than 3 million lives.”

“The pandemic will recede but we will have to face the challenges that haunted us before, like the climate crisis. At the COP-26 in Glasgow, the WHO will recommend how the healthy benefits against climate change can be maximized “, Tedros has advanced.

Finally, the WHO leader has indicated that Greta Thunberg “has become the voice that represents a very young generation, which calls for action to be taken to tackle climate change. “” It is an inspiration for many people and has helped us better understand how the climate crisis affects people’s lives, “he concluded.