The Vuelta a Andalucía will bring together 16 teams and 112 riders in Mijas

05/06/2021 at 1:12 PM CEST

EFE

The 67th edition of the Vuelta Ciclista a Andalucía-Ruta del Sol, which will be held between May 18 and 22, will bring together 16 teams at the starting line in Mijas (Málaga) and a platoon of 112 riders, belonging to nine UCI World Tour teams and seven UCI Pro Continental teams.

In a statement, Deporinter, the organizing company of the competition, highlighted the importance of the participating teams and revealed that the Deceuninck – Quick-Step, Ineos, Jumbo-Visma, UAE-United Arab Emirates, the Alpecin Fenix, Trek Segrafedo, Team Movistar, Israel Start-Up Nation and Astana.

Of the seven continental formations, Caja Rural-Seguros RAG, Burgos, Euskaltel Euskadi, Team Bike Exchange, Sport Vlanderen, Ken Pharma and Gazprom will participate.

Joaquin Cuevas, general director of the race, was satisfied with the teams that have confirmed their presence in the test and praised that the best teams of the international and international peloton will be on the starting line, despite the fact that the test coincides with other important and prestigious like the Giro d’Italia “.

The person in charge of the race also praised the route of the test of this edition, which will be 807 kilometers, and the support of the institutions, councils and city councils, as well as the sponsoring companies, which have been “key for the test can be held after having to postpone in February due to the rebound in covid cases. ”