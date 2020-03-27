The coronavirus continues to greatly affect the world of basketball and the last European competition that has decided to permanently cancel its evolution has been the VTB League. Initially suspended until the outbreak subsided, in a meeting just a few hours ago, the organization has decided to make the painful decision to cancel the games that remained in the regular season (5 games) and the playoffs. The leader at the moment was Khimki, but the competition will be declared deserted as champion.

