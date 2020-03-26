The coronavirus continues to greatly affect the world of basketball and the last European competition that has decided to permanently cancel its evolution has been the VTB League. Initially suspended until the outbreak subsided, in a meeting just a few hours ago, the organization has decided to make the painful decision to cancel the games that remained in the regular season (5 games) and the playoffs. The leader at the moment was the Khimki, so, in the absence of official confirmation, he would be named champion.

VTB League season is over according to the president of Avtodor Saratov

“Half an hour ago it was decided that the VTB League season is over” Vladimir Rodionov said on VK

– Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) March 26, 2020

