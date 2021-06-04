The voting card and the technology to make it more secure

The Voting card from the National Electoral Institute (INE) is the safest document you can have in Mexico.

In accordance with René Miranda Jaimes, executive director of the Federal Register of Voters, many Mexicans already have the ‘latest model’ of this document.

According to the official, in December 2019 the INE began with the issuance of the new credential, which it is safer and cheaper than the previous format.

The new (and improved) voting card

“Now technological trends lead us to have more logical security mechanisms than physicalThat is why we are increasingly hearing about encrypted information keys, which in the case of credentials are complementing previous mechanisms to be able to make documents more secure, ”he said.

On December 20, 2019, the INE published through Twitter that citizens with a valid voting credential were not obliged to change their identification for the new models and that the renewal process could be done once they lose their validity.

The characteristics of the voting card

The INE voting credential has two fast reading codes, QR, with encrypted information of the person who carries the credential A two-dimensional QR will allow a third party, through an application, to validate that the person carrying the document is the same as the photo in the INE file, to which You will have access Another QR directs you to a page of services offered by the INE to schedule an appointment, locate the corresponding module or verify the validity of the credential It has a new optically variable element (OVD, hologram type) Now data such as state, municipality and locality are not visible, but yes the section to which it belongs Simplifies data such as year of issue and validity It has more than 25 security measures, all in force and updated The credential that is granted to Mexican people living abroad is almost the same as that of residents Mexicans, security is the same, only aspects of the residence change. It has rainbow printing, OVI ink, micro-texts, embossed design, UV ink, ghost photography and “Guilloche” designs, a pattern of figures formed with fine lines that are very difficult to imitate

The new credentials use black light perceptible ultraviolet inks, line patterns with two or more simultaneous ink colors that form representative images of each region of the country with the effect of a rainbow.

In this new format, a color change can be observed on the map of the Mexican Republic that is in the lower right, as well as in the left strip that is located next to the citizen’s photograph.

On the back of the new credential you can see an image formed with the names of all the country’s entities and all credentials have lines with a raised effect.

This effect is very difficult to reproduce with scanners or digital photos.

It also includes tactile elements, when you touch the credential with the fingertips, you can perceive the initials of the INE.

Will you be able to vote on June 6?

All credentials whose validity ended in 2019 or 2020 are still valid as an identification mechanism and to vote in the next elections on June 6.

Citizens will be able to renew them once the Electoral Day is over.

This June 4, 2021 It is the last day of delivery of credentials for requests to reprint the credential to vote: for theft, loss, serious deterioration, or others.

What will be voted in Mexico this Sunday, July 6?

Mexico will hold elections next Sunday to renew the 500 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and more than 21,000 state and municipal positions.

They are the largest elections that the country has organized, after adjustments to the electoral calendar so that local and federal votes are held on the same day.

They are called almost 95 million people over the age of 18.

The next federal elections will be in 2024 to elect the president, 128 senators and, again, the deputies.

Federal Republic

Of the total number of legislators who will be chosen on Sunday for a period of three years, 300 correspond to each of the electoral districts in which the country is divided.

The rest are called “multi-member” or “second majority” and are distributed according to the national vote.

On this day they will also be chosen 15 of the 32 governors and thousands of mayors and regional legislators.

Voting in Mexico is in person and with ballots. Polling places open at eight in the morning and close at six in the afternoon.

Residents abroad can vote by mail for federal charges and for a migrant deputy in the case of Mexico City. (With information from AFP)