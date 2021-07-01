The Volvo C40 Recharge First Edition is on sale, but what does the fine print say?

The electric car is gradually dominating each and every one of the segments, and of course the SUV was not going to be an exception. A good example of this is Volvo, a firm that, after launching the Volvo XC40 Recharge, ventured even further into the sector with the C40 Recharge, a coupe-cut SUV that despite sharing many elements with the XC40 is postulated as the first electric car that does not derive from a combustion engine. It is now on sale with a price of 53,000 euros with a First Edition launch package and subject to financing, but what does the fine print say? Do you have a trick? Let’s find out.

And it is that two of the most controversial points of electric cars are their autonomy and the high outlay that in many cases they imply due to modern technology and, for now, little exploited. With this premise, any offer in the segment is more than welcome, And although the Volvo C40 Recharge with this financing is still not a car suitable for all budgets, it allows us to enjoy significant savings compared to the 54,167 euros requested by the Swedish brand.

What hides the financing of the Volvo C40 Recharge?

Well, before we get into the economics, let’s review what the Volvo C40 Recharge offers associated with the First Edition launch package. On a mechanical level, we will enjoy a 100% electrical scheme consisting of two motors and a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 75 kWh. Jointly, the propellants deliver a whopping 408 hp and 660 Nm of torque, figures that allow the Volvo SUV to sign the 0 to 100 in 4.7 seconds and the top speed to be 180 km / h.

In the case of the battery, it is in the position to guarantee -Under the protection of the WLTP homologation cycle- a maximum autonomy of 420 kilometers. In addition, it supports loads of up to 150 kW, thus being able to obtain 80% of its capacity in just 40 minutes.

In turn, the First Edition trim includes standard features such as 19-inch alloy wheels, hill start control, automatic lights and rain sensor, LED lights, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable passenger seat and camera 360º vision among others.

But when it comes to money, it is necessary to comply with certain guidelines to be able to access those 53,000 euros that Volvo promises. The first thing that requires a minimum amount to finance of 27,000 euros, a minimum duration of 48 months and a minimum permanence of 36 months. There is no talk about tickets, or APR or TIN, but about the 3 years of maintenance that are included and the comprehensive insurance.

This offer will remain in effect until September 30, 2021So if you are really interested in the Volvo C40 Recharge and you want to enjoy a seemingly lower price and without gimmicks or cardboard, it may be a good opportunity to get the latest electric SUV from the brand.