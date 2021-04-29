The ‘Voltswagen’ hoax is already being investigated in the United States

Trying to be funny at any cost can bring several headaches. Volkswagen knows this, but is about to add another headache to its record. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will investigate Volkswagen for the farce of the name change to «Voltswagen» as part of an April Fools’ joke. The government agency wants to find out if the episode influenced the value of the automaker’s shares, and if it violated any stock market laws.

The events occurred in this way. On March 29, a press release was “leaked” announcing that Volkswagen would adopt the name “Voltswagen” in the United States. With the proximity of April Fools’, there was a suspicion that it was a joke, but the company’s North American subsidiary confirmed the news with an official statement. The name change was supposedly a demonstration of the German brand’s commitment to the electric future. However, the truth came out shortly after: it was a sham.

With its joke in bad taste, Volkswagen not only earned the annoyance of the press and the public. According to the German newspaper Der Spiegel, the SEC has an investigation into the carmaker to know what impact the deception could have on the market.

‘The investigation is at an early stage, and at the beginning of April the entity asked Wolfsburg managers for information. (…) The Volkswagen Group confirmed that the SEC made the request to the US subsidiary. VW is cooperating with the relevant authorities ”, published the Teutonic media.

The Voltswagen fiasco, another headache for Volkswagen

It is logical that the United States Government wants to know if the “Voltswagen” fiasco interfered with the firm’s performance in the market. In the end, the Stock Market moves billions of dollars.

According to Bloomberg, upon the news of the name change, the value of VW’s American Certificates of Deposits (also called ADRs), rose up to 12.5%. Nobody believes that the firm has mounted this charade to inflate the price of its shares, but SEC investigation is a necessary slap on the wrist.

In its quest to be a funny, modern, and social media company, Volkswagen’s US subsidiary shot itself in the foot. They deliberately lied, including with official statements from CEO Scott Keogh. They mocked investors, distributors, workers and customers, only to get two more minutes of (bad) fame.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission will take the necessary time to rule if the North American subsidiary of Volkswagen broke any rules. Regardless of the final verdict, the automaker will have to think twice before preparing a new joke for April 1, 2022.

