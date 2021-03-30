The Volkswagen Taigo is a coupe SUV that will be manufactured in Navarra

The Spanish motor sector is going through a bad time due to the pandemic and low sales. But it seems that little by little the light is being seen at the end of the tunnel and the manufacturers are betting on the local industry. We have seen it with Renault’s plan to bring five models, with a battery factory promoted by SEAT and with another novelty that arrives now. The Volkswagen taigo It is a new model of the German brand that will arrive in dealerships at the end of this year and that will be produced in Spain.

The Navarra factory will be in charge of producing this model at the European level, which is great news for the sector. It will be the third specimen that leaves the Pamplona facilities, where to date the Volkswagen Polo and T-Cross are also assembled. The truth is that it will have some points in common with both, because Taigo is a Small-size coupe SUV which also uses the MQB platform of the Volkswagen Group, like the other two examples.

In fact, it is a model based on the Volkswagen Nivus, the crossover made in Brazil that was initially intended only for South America. Considering its success, the decision has been bring it to Europe with some modifications, although with a name that recalls its origin. At the moment only shown some sketches of this future SUV coupe, although it seems that there will be little change in its arrival in production.

The Volkswagen Taigo will reach the production lines of Navarra this summer and the first units will be delivered by the end of 2021. It will stand out for that emotional design that is already sensed, but also for incorporating the latest technological innovations in terms of connectivity and driving assistance. The mechanical range It will be composed of TSI engines, although it is not specified at the moment. The Brazilian Nivus advertised a 415-liter boot, so the habitability will also be quite good.

