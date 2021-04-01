The Volkswagen Taigo arrives in Navarra to the rhythm of samba

A slightly bigger crossover coup than the T-Roc

Updated Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – 11:17

Building on the Latin American success Nivus, the Taigo will begin production in late spring at the Landaben plant and will be sold next fall.



The Volkswagen Nivus is manufactured in Sao Paulo and is the benchmark for the one that will be made at the Navarra factory in Landaben from next summer.

The Landaben plant in Navarra is preparing to manufacture the Volkswagen Taigo, a new crossover or SUV coup that Volkswagen labels CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) and to launch in Europe next fall, a year after starting to sell in Latin America to its Brazilian twin brother, the Nivus, which has sold 16,000 units on the market in its first half year in the great South American country.

This is what the Volkswagen Nivus that is sold in Latin America looks like.

The German company has revealed its name for Europe and some drawings, although it acknowledges that “It is based on the successful Nivus model”, winner of a few annual awards in Brazil. By the chosen nomenclature it could be assimilated to the small SUV sold in India –Taigun-, but this is a basic T Cross in ‘low cost’ version.

… And this is the sketch of the Taigo published by Volkswagen in Europe.

The new car ‘Navarrese’ is built on the same MQB-A0 platform in which the Polo and T-Cross are molded. Its measurements, taken from the Brazilian Nivus, are 4.26 meters long, 1.75 wide and 1.49 meters high. Therefore, 15 centimeters longer than the T-Cross and only 4 more than the T-Roc, so I will bridge between the latter and the Tiguan (4.51 m), a full-fledged SUV

The Brazilian Nivus has achieved success among young professionals.

Drawings provided by Volkswagen indicate that will make an exterior evolution and an effort in interior equipment to provide European uniqueness to the model. The Latin American Nivus 2021 already presents many technological advances looking for a client between 30 and 35 years old, preferably.

The rear shows elements that probably will not be in the final Taigo.

The American brother of the Taigo already has adaptive cruise control, emergency braking and post-collision, fog with cornering light function, front and rear parking sensors, fatigue detector, keyless access or the leather-clad steering wheel that is new in the Golf VIII. .

The Pao d ‘Aucar of Rio de Janeiro from the cabin of the Nivus.

The 10.25-inch digital cockpit and 10.1 tablet screen they are combined with the most advanced connectivity systems that Volkswagen uses in its most prestigious compact models.

The small SUV is being a success in Brazil and Argentina.

TSI engines will go from three-cylinder one liter and 116 horsepower, which at the launch of the Nivus managed the automatic change of six relations, probably with the TSI 1.5 of 150 horses and the seven-speed DSG box.

In any case, until it is actually presented in society, shortly before summer, there will be no absolute certainties about this model that arrives in Europe to the rhythm of samba.

