The Volkswagen T7 begins to be discovered

The 7th generation Volkswagen Transporter It is getting closer and closer, and that is why today we can tell you what its interior will be like. Volkswagen has started to reveal some secrets about the new T7, confirming that it was an open secret, and that is there will be plenty of the Golf 8 in the new Volkswagen Transporter. With this idea, the German manufacturer intends to reinvent its van par excellence, thus giving a qualitative leap in all its versions: Multivan, Transporter, California, Bulli, etc.

Following in the footsteps of the new Volkswagen Caddy, The German manufacturer intends to offer a substantial improvement in its range of commercials given the boom that this type of bodywork is experiencing. The success of SUVs has caused people carriers to disappear almost entirely, leaving the market without cars that offer true versatility and capacity in terms of space, especially for those looking for a large car for the whole family.

For this reason, the Volkswagen T7 aims to improve substantially, getting much closer to the possibilities of a car in order to scratch sales in all those categories where a van is now the best option in terms of space. The way to achieve this is to offer a technological arsenal on the same level as the Golf 8, which translates into a double interface with 10.25 “digital instrument cluster and a multimedia system with screen up to 10.1 “. In addition, this system will feature the latest from the brand in terms of connectivity, services, customization and OTA updates. Of course, we will also have Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Maybe the most curious element of this interface is the fact of integrating the transmission control between both screens, and is that The Volkswagen T7 can now only be purchased with the DSG automatic transmission. Taking advantage of this decision, Volkswagen has decided to eliminate the central console where the gear lever would be housed, transferring transmission control to the dashboard using a shift-by-wire command.

Another very interesting aspect about the interior of the new Volkswagen T7 will be the design of its seats, as we discovered a second and third row equipped with independent seats and with the particularity of being able to exchange the central seat between them. With this solution we gain in modularity, and although depending on the version we can enjoy up to 8 seats, the objective of the T7 will be to be able to offer multiple configurations to make the most of the space, both for passengers and cargo.