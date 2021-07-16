The volkswagen t2 caravan is refreshed in lego style

The camper van VW T2 It is undoubtedly one of those models that remain in force over time, and it is precisely with Lego that now you will be closer to the people, with a relatively simple assembly kit and in 1/20 scale.

Belonging to the line Lego Creator Expert, the new model Volkswagen T2 It replaces the recently discontinued Volkswagen T1 caravan, which was on the shelves for more than nine years and became one of the longest-running sets in the brand’s history.

Gallery: New Lego kit with the Volkswagen T2 caravan.

.

Lego’s T2 caravan offers very good details, and although its assembly is simple, it is recommended for people over 18 years old since it includes 2,207 tiles, which the average adult will take a long time to build.

.

The kit features a pop-up roof, just like the real model, and a well-equipped interior with the comforts of a caravan. It includes a kitchen with a fridge, sink, cabinets and you will even find cups and plates, stored inside the cabinets.

The rear seat folds up, the table swings out, and the checkered cloth curtains stick to the windows. The pop-up section has a fabric cover to emulate the actual material. The steering wheel turns the front wheels. Green-blue exterior paint with white recalls the original decor, as well as the detail of the spare tire on the front. It also includes surfboards and folding chairs for the beach.

Photos: Very detailed. The new VW T2 caravan made by Lego.

.

“The meticulously appointed interior will delight campers and adventurers alike, while the exterior with its pop-up roof is an engineering feat like the original.” Sven Franic, Lego designer, commented.

.