If it becomes real, it will come with the Golf GTE engine

In the compact this engine has 245 horsepower and 400 Newton meter

Volkswagen has not ruled out the future arrival of a T-Roc GTE that sits just below the T-Roc R with a 245 horsepower electrified engine.

The Volkswagen T-Roc is one of the brand’s prominent models in terms of sales. Part of the blame is a wide mechanical range that makes each type customer have at their disposal a version that fully adapts to their needs. This ranges from 115 to 190 horses both in Diesel like in gasoline. In addition, powered by this last fuel is also the T-Roc R, with 300 horsepower. But what about the electrified versions? At the moment there are not, but they are not ruled out.

This point has been confirmed by Dr. Kai Philipp, Project Manager of electrified mechanics at Volkswagen: “Our platform MQB gives us the possibility – to think of a Volkswagen T-Roc hybrid, “he said in statements collected by AutoExpress, not without stressing that such a project would depend mainly on the demand of buyers.

From a hybrid version to Volkswagen T-Roc would make this model more if possible one of the most diverse of the brand from the mechanical point of view. In addition, the engine chosen for this possible Electrified SUV It would be the same as the recently introduced Golf GTE. At 245 horsepower, it would also be a perfect intermediate step between the 190 horsepower TSI and the T-Roc R.

In the Volkswagen Golf GTE This hybrid engine is made up of 1.4 TSI of 150 horsepower gasoline plus an electrical part that, by itself, delivers another 116. The maximum torque it homologates is 400 Newton meter. The battery, meanwhile, is 13 kilowatt hours of capacity, and is responsible for the German compact can travel a maximum of 60 kilometers in fully electric mode at a maximum speed of 130 kilometers / hour.

Despite all this, it should be noted that Volkswagen does not consider the hybrid T-Roc as a priority since, according to Philipp, other more urgent electrified projects are in the pipeline.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.