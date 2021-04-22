The Volkswagen Polo GTI will return, and it will do so with 207 hp

The sport utility segment it is clearly on the way to extinction, but for the moment, it manages to hold the type. The Ford Fiesta ST continues to be the benchmark, but in 2021 it will be joined by two new rivals: the Hyundai i20 N and the renewed Volkswagen Polo GTI. If we add to them the meteoric Toyota GR Yaris and the very expensive MINI John Cooper Works, we still have a certain range of sports cars in a small bottle. In this article we are going to tell you about the new features that the new Volkswagen Polo GTI.

The Polo GTI is the sportier version of the Volkswagen Polo, but in this sixth generation, it has made quite little noise. He arrived at the party almost a year after the introduction of the current Polo, and he did so with only a six-speed DSG gearbox. The Volkswagen Polo GTI was also sold with a manual gearbox, but it was only sold for six months. A move that was never made clear by Volkswagen, like the six months between late 2018 and early 2019 in which the GTI disappeared from the market.

All these ups and downs seem to be attributed, in part, to the harsh homologations of the WLTP cycle – difficult to justify in cost and time for low-volume cars – and the updates of European anti-pollution regulations. Right now, the Polo GTI has not been on sale since autumn of last year, but the great news is that after the facelift, the Volkswagen Polo GTI will return to the market with force. And it will do so with an evolution of its current mechanics: a 2.0 TSI four-cylinder that goes from the current 200 hp to nothing less than 207 hp.

The biggest change, however, is not in these extra 7 hp – which, when it comes down to it, are not that important. The biggest change is that goes to use the new seven-speed DSG-7 gearbox, more advanced and efficient, and that allows you to reduce your sprint in 0.2 seconds to 100 km / h, which stays in 6.5 seconds. As for the rest of the car’s elements, the running gear should not undergo draft changes, and will incorporate the advances in technology, connectivity and qualities that we already know from the Polo’s facelift.

It is not clear if the manual transmission will return to the Polo GTI. From Diariomotor we hope so.

On an aesthetic level, there will be changes, with a front that we do not know yet, maybe new wheel designs and a more harmonious rear. In short, it will be a step forward. We will not meet the renewed Volkswagen Polo GTI for a few months.

