The Volkswagen ID.X Concept or how to make an electric car more powerful than the Golf R

The wave of electric cars is unstoppable and we only have to swim towards the shore or learn to surf it, and it seems that firms like Volkswagen want to encourage us towards the second option. And it is that those of Wolfsburg claim the throne in the electric sector with their ID family, a family willing to commune also with sports vehicles entrenched with the GTX surname as already shown by the ID.4 GTX. But there is more, much more.

This is demonstrated by the CEO of Volkswagen Ralf Brandstätter, who has shared through his Linkedln profile which promises to become Volkswagen’s first electric hot hatchback, the Volkswagen ID.X Concept. The promise is a debt, and the German house has already predicted a future full of sporty EVs, the recently revealed ID.X being the veracity of this promise.

It is true that we are looking at a prototype, but recent years have shown that the line between the concept car and the production car is increasingly narrow, and in this case it was not going to be less. Especially considering that the ID.X Concept is based on the ID.3, a model that has been postulated as the electric counterpart of the Volkswagen Golf itself, thus implying that it must assume the same successes as the acclaimed Teutonic compact.

Logically, In this not so adventurous sports version of the ID.3 we find important features in tune with the of a car that welcomes this promising sector. The aesthetic section does the same by courtesy of a specific decoration, new wedge wheels, lowered suspension -which also improves dynamic behavior- and aerodynamic components essential in an electric car.

The recipe continues to become more interesting with various condiments on the inside, where the semi-backet seats with integrated head restraints, the sports-cut steering wheel and matching stitching with the exterior take on irrevocable prominence. But the crux of the Volkswagen ID.X Concept lies in its set-up, where all the responsibility lies for applying the adjective sports with alacrity and success.

Volkswagen engineers have turned directly to the 82 kWh battery in the ID.4 to replace the 77 kWh battery used in the conventional ID.3.. A priori, a risky move, since the presence of a battery with more capacity implies more weight, but nothing is further from the truth. And the fact is that the ID.X manages to reduce the weight by 200 grams compared to the ID.3, accentuating the weight-power ratio that every sports car craves.

But the true grace of this concept car lies in the 329 HP of power it delivers, a figure that is distributed between both axles and that allows the sprint up to 100 km / h to happen in 5.3 seconds, somewhat slower than its combustion counterpart, the Golf R, a model that is capable of qualifying the 0 to 100 in 4.6 seconds.

Be that as it may, Volkswagen’s intentions are clear. At the moment there has been no talk of a production ID.X, nor is it even planned; But of course, those from Wolfsburg will take good note of the concept to bring a GTX variant of the ID.3 to the street, diligently establishing that promising lineage of electric sports vehicles that Volkswagen wants to be a cause for every petrolhead’s sigh.