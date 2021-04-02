The Volkswagen ID. Buzz will debut at the end of the year, on sale in summer 2022

The development of the new Volkswagen ID. Buzz has already started. The German firm will launch the production model with the advanced design practically intact in the 2017 concept car. The future Bulli Eléctrico will be sold in Europe in 2022, and the United States will arrive in 2023 only with a long wheelbase variant.

The range of electric cars of the German brand is taking shape. The new Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 are already on sale and in a few months the third, the new ID.5, will debut. The third is a sportier model that will become the firm’s first coupe SUV. Meanwhile, in China, developments are also advancing with the new ID.6 on the verge of being unveiled, and the first electric saloon is also about to start its fine-tuning.

By the middle of the decade, Volkswagen will be the generalist manufacturer with the most electric cars on the market. Nothing less than seven, counting a family member and the production model derived from the ID. Buzz. The true heir to the iconic Bulli that will offer interesting arguments. Despite the fact that it is an electric van, it is has awarded him a minivan role with two wheelbase variants.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz, the Electric Bulli, will occupy the hole of the Sharan in Europe

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is considered the electrical relay of the Sharan

Europe will only see the normal version, with just over 4.7 meters and five seats, while the United States will take the long variant, more than five meters and seven seats. The tests have already begun with mules of the short variant, although Volkswagen already has prototypes of the new Buzz that have been running for a few months in private facilities, according to our informants.

The ID. Buzz will be offered in different versions, one rear-wheel drive and not less than 150 kW. The rest will be all-wheel drive, adding a 125 kW electric motor to the front axle. Since they are adjustable, the maximum power fork will move between 225 and 275 kW from 306 to 374 hp. Under the body, you will mount batteries with net capacities of 77 and 110 kWh net with up to 600 kilometers in single engine versions.

The first camouflaged prototypes should start to show up in no time. The timeline for the launch of the ID. Production Buzz is tight with very specific deadlines: It will be released at the end of 2021 and will go on sale in summer 2022 in Europe, so the period from submission to commercialization will also be devoted to testing.

The mule of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz 2022, hunted with the interior of the Volkswagen ID.4Read news