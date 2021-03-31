The Volkswagen ID Buzz already has an official date to arrive in the United States

The Volkswagen ID range It has been a catalyst for their commercial offensive. Thanks to the development of the new MEB platform they have been able to create a family of models ranging from segment B to competitive E. Among them there is a very special one that takes us back to the brand’s golden age. We refer to Volkswagen ID Buzz, a van that, thanks to its charming design, has managed to penetrate the hearts of fans of the brand.

When we first saw the Volkswagen ID Buzz we were pleasantly surprised, especially by the great similarity of its design with the T1. However, it was not until later that they confirmed their arrival at the assembly line. Shortly afterwards they announced that their production it would take place exclusively in Germany and now they are taking another step forward. The brand has confirmed that it will be sold in the US, daring to give an exact date. Do you know which?

The landing of the Volkswagen ID Buzz in the United States will be in 2024

Thanks to several sources, including Car & Driver, we have learned about the plans that the German consortium has for the Volkswagen ID Buzz. It was Carsten Intra, head of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles USA, who announced the date on which it will start its sale in the US. If all goes according to plan, the first market to receive it will be Europe. This will occur at the beginning of 2022 and, later, at mid 2023 it will reach the other side of the pond.

In addition, Intra wanted to comment on the how the range will be made up. Customers in Europe will be able to choose between two versions: passenger and cargo. However, the Americans will have to settle for the former. The reason why they would have made this decision is not clear, although there are sources that suggest that it was due to duty. Apparently, this type of vehicle must pay a 25% tax to enter the country.

If nothing changes, the passport of the Volkswagen ID Buzz will be German

As a complement, Intra reported that in the US only short wheelbase versions will be available. Finally, he reconfirmed what we have all known for a long time. The Volkswagen ID Buzz does not yet have a definitive trade name. This and many more data will be public when 2022 approaches and the date of its world debut. We are expectant, because we want to know how much it changes.

