The Volkswagen ID.4 manages to reach the finish line in the complicated NORRA Mexican 1000

The makeshift racing variant of the Volkswagen ID.4 has successfully completed the challenging NORRA Mexican 1000, a 1,141-mile (1,836 km) off-road test that traverses the desert of the Baja California peninsula. This was the only electric model to have participated in the test.

Unlike the racing variant of the Lordstown Endurance, which failed to complete more than 65 km in its sporting debut, the Volkswagen ID.4 prepared by Rhys Millen Racing and Tanner Foust Racing has managed to successfully complete the complex NORRA Mexican 1000, a race that has taken place during the last 5 days in the desert peninsula of Baja California, in Mexico.

It was last week when Volkswagen of America surprised us all with the presentation of this peculiar racing variant of its new electric crossover, the Volkswagen ID.4. This unique specimen received very few modifications and respected its standard mechanical configuration in full, as it does not have novelties in the motors, the battery pack or electronic management.

Great sporting debut for the ID.4.

This prototype was developed by Rhys Millen Racing and Tanner Foust Racing, the latter being the one who piloted the electric crossover during race days. Among the modifications we find the usual safety cage and the indispensable competition baquets with harnesses, in addition to a completely new suspension scheme designed to raise the body of the model and allow it to circulate on dirt roads and stones. Besides its new set of off-road wheels, these are the only visible modifications to the model.

Extended range electric

In order to extend the life of the batteries, a small engine powered by biofuels whose sole function was to serve as a generator to power motors or batteries. Because what this is the only extended range electric variant that we can find of the new Volkswagen ID.4.

90 participants took the start and reached the finish line 63, of which German electric crossover prototype ranked 61st. Obviously, no one expected that this slightly modified electric model could win the test, but it is extremely curious that it was able to reach the finish line without a single mechanical problem.