The Volkswagen ID.4 is imposed as Car of the Year in the World 2021

We already knew the list of finalists for the award of the Car of the Year in the World 2021 a few weeks ago. The one that is considered as the benchmark award in the automotive sector, had a very interesting list of contenders in all its categories. The jury made up of 93 journalists from 24 different countries has decided that this year’s winner will be the Volkswagen ID.4, the electric crossover that has just hit the market.

It is the second example of the electric family, ID, which will be expanded in this decade with vehicles seated on the new MEB platform. Meets the minimum requirements to be manufactured at least 10,000 units per year and that it is offered on at least two continents. The Volkswagen ID.4 wins with 798 points other tough rivals such as the Honda e with 742 points and the Toyota Yaris, current Car of the Year in Europe, which achieved 732 points.

World Luxury Car

The new generation of Mercedes S Class it was running as the most advanced representation saloon to date and that has earned it to win the category of World Luxury Car. Receive the award for the most luxurious car in the world by achieving a score of 853 points and being above rivals such as the Polestar 2 (815 points) or the Land Rover Defender (774 points).

World Performance Car

There are few sports cars that live up to the Porsche 911 Turbo that has been submitted. It corresponds to the 992 generation and is the most powerful to date with 650 hp in its S variant. It has earned it to win the category of World Performance Car also beating tough opponents. The 911 Turbo got 822 points, followed by the Audi RS Q8 with 792 points and the Toyota GR Yaris with 773 points.

World Urban Car

When we first tested the Honda e We were surprised by how different it was. This little electric broke the rules with its exterior design and with its futuristic technology. These aspects and many others have helped him to establish himself as World Urban Car, the king of urban cars with 754 points, above others such as Toyota Yaris itself with 737 points and its partner the Honda Jazz, which achieved 719 points.

World Car Design of the Year

We already saw that the Land Rover Defender It was close to other awards, but it will not go empty this year. The new generation of the SUV was a significant change from its predecessor, but at the same time maintained the philosophy of the brand. This time he takes the World Car Design of the Year thanks to its striking design. It gets 299 points and is ahead of the Honda e (239 points) and the Mazda MX-30 (197 points).