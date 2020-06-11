Volkswagen will accept the firm reservations in Spain of the ID.3 from July, and will be late summer when customers start receiving the first units of the vehicle. The manufacturer has confirmed that the software which includes the car will come without two functions that will have to be updated by the dealer. There will be no online connection so it will not be possible to handle the applications that require it and they will not have the windshield with augmented reality in which the browser and driver assistance systems are integrated.

For a few months the problems that Volkswagen was having in the development of the ID.3 software have been known. These problems are related to the fact that many of the elements of the system do not understand each other well, generating interface failures and problems in their use.

Volkswagen explained that ID.3 customers who reserve the model in July They can choose between receive it in September and update the vehicle’s two digital functions early next year, or wait until the fourth quarter, when it will come with said updated software. This has been indicated by sources of the German firm, which has announced that it will offer in most European countries the option of requesting the 30,000 units of the ID.3 that will be available in this limited edition of the beginning of commercialization.

The services that cannot be used are related to the App Connect function, which will not be available. There will be no online connection which means drivers will have to do without features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the use of the Volkswagen We digital store.

The initial software for the launch edition of the Volkswagen ID.3 will not be online until it is updated.

The first ID3 will also not have the function that converts the front windshield available at launch, it is a large augmented reality screen in which the instructions of the browser are shown in color, very clearly and at the moment in which the maneuver.

In this case, customers will receive a subscription as members of ID.3 1st Move Club, which guarantees them by contract the update of the software in their dealer at the beginning of next year, in addition to other benefits. This community will allow the exchange of experiences among all its members and establishes a direct interaction between the brand and its customers. This will allow quick management of queries and the collection of comments on real experiences for use in future developments. In this sense, those who choose the long-term renting option, “will not pay any leasing fee for the first three months,” said Jürgen Stackmann, head of sales at Volkswagen.

“The last few months working in the difficult conditions of the pandemic have been a great challenge for the entire ID.3 team. That makes the imminent launch on the market even more important,” stressed the head of Volkswagen Electric Mobility, Thomas Ulbrich. “The Volkswagen brand large-scale electric offensive is literally hitting the road with the ID.3. This car underscores our mission to provide emission-free local mobility for everyday use and affordable for all,” said COO from the company, Ralf Brandstätter.

The Volkswagen ID.3 at its presentation in Spain.

With a maximum autonomy of up to 550 kilometers, Volkswagen ID.3 will be available in Germany for less than 40,000 euros. Prices in Spain have not yet been made official. The launch edition will only be sold with the 58 kWh that homologates 420 kilometers of autonomy WLTP. This feeds an electric motor of 150 kW (201 hp) of power and 310 Nm of torque.

Rapid recharging in direct current will reach a maximum power of 100 kW (DC) and the on-board charger will support single-phase and three-phase alternating current recharging of up to 11 kW. In addition, it will include a free one-year recharge credit. It will be available in three fixed equipment configurations and you can also choose the color of the paint and the interior upholstery.

The basic version of the launch ID.3 includes a navigation system, DAB + digital radio, two-zone climate control, seat and steering wheel heating, front armrests and 18-inch wheels. It also includes the natural voice control system, the “Light Assist” exterior lighting system, which receives the driver and its occupants by turning on the vehicle’s lights and projecting an image next to the doors onto the ground, and the interior lighting system that It is combined with navigation and security systems.

In normal versions you can choose five power levels between 126 and 204 hp; three sizes for the battery with net capacities of 45, 58 and 77 kWh that allow homologation 330, 420 and 550 kilometers of autonomy; five equipment packages; and 8 different colors for body paint.