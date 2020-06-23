Volkswagen has delivered 150 of its employees a unit of the new Volkswagen ID.3 to make stress tests in real situations of everyday life. The German manufacturer wants to ensure maximum quality control and polish the response of the cars so that they respond in the most appropriate way to the regular use that their customers will make. So you have randomly selected 150 behavior profiles with which it will cover the needs of most future owners of the vehicle. In addition, during this testing phase, the cars will receive various software updates to reach the version with which the first units will be delivered this summer, which, although it will not be the definitive one, either must be at least functional.

The Volkswagen ID.3 continues its journey prior to the delivery of the first units this summer. In this case, the employees will be in charge of carrying out the real stress tests at three locations in the Saxony region. Volkswagen wants to offer an “additional quality guarantee before launch”. The engineers will evaluate, through anonymous data, the practical operation and real behavior that the driving of the Volkswagen ID.3 offers.

The employees, all volunteers and subsequently randomly selected by lottery, belong to the Chemnitz, Dresden and Zwickau work centers. Over the next few weeks, and in several stages, they will have at their disposal a car unit that will be mechanically identical to those delivered to customers, although, as is already known, they will not have the final software, which is still being completed to develop by Volkswagen.

According to Thomas Ulbrich, head of electric mobility for the Volkswagen Group, these employees will provide anonymous data corresponding to different comprehensive driving profiles, which are “extremely valuable” as they open up “greater potential for optimization in this period prior to launch in the European ID market.3 ”. Volkswagen will not only receive technical data on the behavior of cars in real situations. You will also receive feedback from your employees, whose perception of the car will be similar to that received by future customers. “Our team at Zwickau is not only building the ID.3 to the highest quality standards, it is also actively assisting in the development of technology for all of our electric cars,” added Ulbrich.

Volkswagen ID.3 production line in Zwickau.

This fleet of 150 units has a software version prior to which will be delivered to customers this summer. Volkswagen wanted to do it this way to check the operation of their update system since they will receive this software in several phases during the test. As the manufacturer already reported a few days ago, the first customers will receive software that does not incorporate two functions that will have to be updated by the dealer. There will be no online connection so it will not be possible to manage the applications that require it and they will not have the windshield with augmented reality in which the browser and driver assistance systems are integrated.

With a maximum autonomy of up to 550 kilometers, the Volkswagen ID.3 1st will be available in Germany from € 39,995 with three trim levels. This launch edition will arrive with a 58 kWh battery and 420 km of WLTP autonomy. Prices in Spain have not yet been made official. Customers will have to wait until next July to formalize the reservations and until September to receive the first units. After the launch version, the regular versions will be sold with five equipment packages, 8 body colors, five power levels and three battery sizes that will offer between 330 and 550 kilometers of WLTP autonomy.