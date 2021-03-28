The Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 will be updated like a mobile: wirelessly

Enlarge

ACD March 26, 2021

Volkswagen’s main electric cars, the ID.3 and ID.4, can be upgraded via OTA (Over-the-Air).

One of the most avant-garde peculiarities of electric cars is their ability to upgrade like a smart mobile phone And luckily, you don’t have to plug it into a large computer, but rather the upgrades are done wirelessly.

This virtue is not, however, available in all electric vehicles, although, as Volkswagen has just announced, yes in the electrified 100 × 100 models sold by the German brand. We are talking about the Volkswagen ID.3 and the Volkswagen ID.4.

The Volkswagen, updated without the driver doing anything

Starting the week of March 8, units produced for both models will include software version ID.2.1, which establishes the technical prerequisites for “Over-the-Air” updates. Thanks to them, both Volkswagen models will be able to receive new advanced features and technical updates through the WLAN or mobile network and the customer will have their Volkswagen fully updated.

To those owners whose car has been manufactured previously, They will be notified to come to the workshop to be configured.

“Volkswagen is driving the digitization of its products at a high rate and ise is becoming a full service provider of hardware, software and services. The introduction of over-the-air wireless updates is the next important step in our transformation into a technology company and in the development of new business models, ”explains Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen brand.

As announced by the German carmaker, Starting in the summer, it will be provided to owners of vehicles in the ID range. quarterly updates. In addition to optimizing software performance, these updates may also include new features and customization options, which “will ensure that all vehicles in the ID. delivered remain at the same software level as new cars throughout their life cycle ”.

