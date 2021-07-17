The Volkswagen Group will open a battery factory in Spain hand in hand with Seat

Enlarge

The Volkswagen group has just announced its intention to establish one of its battery factories in Spain, which will promote the development of this technology in our country, according to Herbert Diess himself, CEO of the VAG group.

The Volkswagen car group and its subsidiary Seat have confirmed their intention to build in Spain the third battery factory of the German consortium, as they have announced in the framework of the ‘New Auto Strategy Day’, in which Volkswagen has exposed its roadmap until 2030.

Thus, Volkswagen has shown its intention to make Spain a “strategic” pillar of its global electrification plans. In this way, together with Seat they are willing to cooperate with the Government to transform the country into a leading electric mobility hub and, therefore, they will request to participate in the Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (Perte).

As part of the ‘Future: Fast Forward’ project, the group has shown its intention to build a battery factory in Spain. After Sweden and Germany, Spain could become the third location of one of the six gigafactories in Europe.

Furthermore, the already established family of small electric models could be produced in Spain, which will play a “key” role in the democratization of electric mobility in Europe.

«Spain could become a strategic pillar of our electricity strategy. We are ready to establish the entire electric mobility value chain in the country, including the production of electric vehicles, as well as their components, and a new battery factory for the group. Depending on the general context and the support from the public sector, from 2025 the Small BEV family could be manufactured in Spain ”, claimed the CEO of the Volkswagen group, Herbert Diess.

According to the head of Technology of the consortium and chairman of the SEAT board of directors, Thomas Schmall, these new facilities would allow a “highly secure” supply for the production of electric vehicles planned in Spain.

“As in our first two planned factories in Salzgitter and Skelleftea, we are planning to build the potential gigafactory together with a strategic partner. In its final phase, by the end of the decade, the plant could have an annual capacity of 40 gigawatt hours ”, he added.

Also the CEO of Seat and Cupra, Wayne Griffths, has supported this request to benefit from the Perte and thus make Volkswagen’s plans a reality.

“Our goal is to cooperate with the Government to transform the country into a European hub for electric mobility and the Seat production plant in Martorell (Barcelona) into a 100% electric vehicle factory”, he added.