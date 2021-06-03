The Volkswagen group will exhibit 120 vehicles at the Madrid VO Show

Enlarge

Das WeltAuto, the Volkswagen group’s used vehicle brand, attends the Used and Pre-Owned Vehicle Show in Madrid, which will open its doors next Friday, the 4th, with more than 120 vehicles and an exclusive space for vehicles with Eco labels and Zero.

Next Friday, the 4th, the Used and Pre-Owned Vehicle Show in Madrid will open its doors, which, organized by Ifema and promoted by Ganvam, will have more than 3,000 vehicles on display with special discounts. Das WeltAuto, the second-hand vehicle brand of the Volkswagen group, will be present once again at the event, which will last until June 13, with an offer of more than 120 vehicles on permanent display.

The used car brand of the Volkswagen group will occupy half of the Ifema Hall 8, with a stand of more than 3,300 square meters in which 11 dealerships of the Volkswagen, Seat, Skoda and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands will be represented.

This year, as a novelty, Das WeltAuto will have an exclusive space for Zero emission vehicles and vehicles with the Eco label. In this way, the multi-brand brand launches the new e-DasWeltAuto identity, in order to also become a reference in the second-hand market for electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and CNG.

The Volkswagen Group VO brand will also offer the public a wide range of pre-owned vehicles, which will be able to satisfy the needs of all types of customers, with prices that cover a wide range from 7,000 to 70,000 euros.

Customers who purchase a Das WeltAuto vehicle during the Used Vehicle Show in Madrid will be able to benefit from a additional discount of 3,000 euros, two years of free maintenance and 1 year of warranty extension, if they finance the purchase through Volkswagen Financial Services, in cars that are up to two years old.