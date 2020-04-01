The electric version of the Volkswagen e-up! It has become the most requested in Germany due to its low cost

The demand for cars electrical Every day it grows more, because it is not only a form of saving, but also a contribution to environmental care, which is why more and more car companies are betting on the manufacture of this type of vehicle worldwide.

Volkswagen It was not the exception, and with the launch of the new e-up! electric, has already received more than 20,000 orders in the first three months of this year in Germany, a country where the demand for electric mobility is increasing.

Volkswagen e-up! 2020.

Credit: Courtesy Volkswagen.

The car has an electric motor that reaches 83 horsepower and it has a range of 260 kilometers.

“Its low price is a crucial buying argument,” he says. Volkswagen, who sells the e-up! in the German market for 21,975 euros, and that, in addition, thanks to an environmental bond by the government, the price is reduced by 6,570 euros less.

“Volkswagen is focusing on increasing electric mobility and is significantly expanding its range of electric and hybrid models,” stressed the German firm.

According to the Hybrids and Electrical portal, the automaker has noted that its plug-in hybrid models are also receiving a good reception from German consumers. For example, the new Passat GTE Variant, which generates 218 horsepower and has a 100% electric range of up to 56 kilometers.

Volkswagen e-up! 2020.

Credit: Courtesy Volkswagen.

“Within the Passat segment, where the majority of orders received are with diesel engines, the plug-in hybrid engine gasoline variant now represents 15% of orders, showing a five-fold increase compared to the previous GTE model “He shared Volkswagen.

In addition to these cars, Volkswagen is expected to launch other models with plug-in hybrid technology, such as the new Golf, he Arteon and his SUV Tiguan this year.

**********

It may interest you.

.